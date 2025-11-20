5 Free Windows 11 Apps You Should Always Install First On New Computers

Ninite is an exciting tool that anyone who purchases a new Windows 11 computer should take advantage of. When you first start using your machine, you'll likely want to download all sorts of commonly used programs, such as your favorite web browser, audio streaming service, content creation tools, online storage applications, security software, and more. Downloading these applications takes a fair bit of time as you'll need to visit the website for each program, find the download page, and install each program individually.

Ninite takes the hassle and clutter out of installing many of the most common pieces of software by simplifying the process. On its website, users can select the programs they want to install on their new machine using a simple checkbox system. Ninite will then compile the programs into a single installation file that you can download.

You'll then be able to launch the provided installer, and Ninite will begin to install all the selected applications in one go, potentially saving you tons of time, the headache of tracking down each installer, and the clutter from downloaded files. If you have a new PC, Ninite is one of the most essential tools you can download to help get you up and running faster.