8 Of The Best Fitbit Alternatives For Health & Fitness Tracking
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fitbit is one of the most popular brands in the world for fitness trackers, now also making smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Fitbit's current lineup of fitness trackers is made up of the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $99.95, and the Fitbit Charge 6 for $159.95. Both devices are capable of collecting data such as heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), and sleeping patterns, and they also automatically detect and track specific exercises. The Fitbit Charge 6 adds built-in GPS for more accurate running and biking metrics, extra sensors to enable electrocardiogram (ECG) readings or electrodermal activity (EDA) scans, plus wider support for apps such as Google Maps and Google Wallet.
To make the most out of the Fitbit Inspire 3 and the Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Premium is necessary. While every purchase of these devices comes with a six-month subscription for free, it eventually becomes $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Fitbit Premium provides personalized insights on your health metrics, as well as a library of workout and mindfulness sessions.
However, if you're checking out what else is out there — either due to cost, style, specific features, or a preference for another tech ecosystem — take a look at these eight Fitbit alternatives that we've carefully selected. More information on our reasons for selection can be found at the end of this article.
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3
The Samsung Galaxy brand is usually linked to flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, so it may come as a surprise that a fitness tracker from this manufacturer leads this roundup of Fitbit alternatives as a budget-friendly option. This isn't a mistake though, as the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which has a 4.3 rating on Amazon with nearly 1,400 reviews, will only cost you $54.95.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is a great choice for a basic fitness tracker, with support for more than 100 workout modes, and advanced health tracking that includes SpO2 and snore detection. It also has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and the ability to go with you on a swim with 5ATM and IP68 water resistance. If you care about counting your daily steps, it's very accurate at that, according to Redditor u/ajitjadhav-28, who also said that its user interface is fast and feels premium. According to this user, the fitness tracker doesn't reach its advertised 14-day battery life though — an experience echoed by u/Humble_Collar3574. Still, the device is a no-brainer for its price and the brand that it carries.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10
Xiaomi is a Chinese consumer electronics company with a presence in the mobile, smart home, and wearables spaces. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is an impressive version of its fitness tracker. Selling for a relatively affordable $56.99, the device has already amassed over 3,500 reviews on Amazon with an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars, despite only being on the market for six months at the time of writing.
The 1.72-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels makes the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 stand out, especially if you favor large screens. Plus, its battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge is exceptional for a fitness tracker at this price. The device offers enhanced accuracy with its precise electric compass, and comprehensive sleep monitoring. However, Redditor u/Icy-Cause-8806 flagged that the "the software experience on iOS is rough" for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10, so you may want to look elsewhere if you're planning to pair your fitness tracker with an iPhone. It "works super fine" with Android smartphones, particularly Xiaomi devices, according to Redditor u/BRSProZ.
Amazfit Bip 6
The Amazfit Bip 6 is another more affordable alternative to Fitbit's fitness trackers at $79.99. The brand is not as popular as Samsung or even Xiaomi but that shouldn't be a concern, especially with this wearable device scoring an average of 4.4 stars after more than 3,500 reviews. In fact, Amazon user Moon Hrafn-Úlfur doesn't hold back in describing it as "better than a Fitbit" after leaving a 5-star rating.
Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 and the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10, the design of the Amazfit Bip 6 looks more like a smartwatch with its 1.97-inch AMOLED squarer screen. The fitness focus is still there though, with support for more than 140 workout modes, 24/7 monitoring for health metrics such as heart rate and stress, and 5ATM water resistance so that you can wear it whenever you're swimming. The device also comes with built-in GPS for navigation, downloadable maps, and a 14-day battery life. In a thorough review, Redditor u/gamefan5 flagged an inconsistent software experience with the Amazfit Bip 6's ZeppOS, and its extremely low storage, but still praised its "unbeatable price and value."
Garmin Forerunner 55
If you're planning to buy a fitness tracker primarily for your running sessions, you should check out the Garmin Forerunner 55. It's the brand's most affordable running smartwatch at $199.99, so you can expect only the basics from it, but with an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 5,200 reviews, the device should definitely be considered as a Fitbit alternative. Runner's World recommends the Garmin Forerunner 55 for beginner runners as an entry-level watch, despite its lower-quality screen compared to the brand's newer models.
The Garmin Forerunner 55 is more expensive than Fitbit's fitness trackers, but can be worth the extra cost to some because of its running-focused features. With its built-in GPS, the device also offers the brand's PacePro technology, which provides pace guidance for your chosen course, and other training tools such as estimators for your race time and finish time. You'll be able to access all the health metrics that the Garmin Forerunner 55 tracks through the Garmin Connect app, and its battery can last up to 20 hours in GPS mode, or up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode. Some runners may prefer the slimmer profiles of dedicated fitness trackers though.
Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE 3 is the highest-rated product on Amazon in this roundup, with an average score of 4.7 stars, though it only has just over 500 reviews as Apple's new smartwatches were just released in September, 2025. It's Apple's latest entry-level wearable device with a price of $249 for its GPS, 40mm version, but it keeps a lot of the health-related features from the brand's more expensive models. According to reviews from TechRadar, The Guardian, and CNET, the Apple Watch SE 3 keeps up with the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, with TechRadar even claiming that it's "the best Apple Watch for most people."
With the Apple Watch SE 3 on your wrist, the Vitals app will keep track of important metrics such as your heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep duration. You'll be missing out on blood oxygen monitoring, the ECG app, and hypertension notifications, which are available on the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, for its price, the Apple Watch SE 3 is a comprehensive fitness device that slots into your Apple ecosystem if you've already invested in an iPhone. That's actually a requirement, as Apple's smartwatches will not work with Android smartphones.
Whoop 5.0
Part of the appeal of fitness trackers over smartwatches is that they attract less attention and don't cause as many distractions. The Whoop 5.0 takes these benefits up a notch by eliminating the screen altogether. Some might think that paying $199 for a wearable device without a display is too much, but those who have purchased the Whoop 5.0 appear to be impressed, as it has an average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon from more than 1,500 reviews. Amazon user Robin Winiarczyk said it's "an absolute game changer" after wearing Fitbit devices for more than a decade.
Instead of displaying the data that it collects through a built-in screen, you'll be able to access the information through the Whoop app. Using the Whoop 5.0's accurate tracking of your heart rate, VO2 Max, and other important metrics, you'll receive daily recommendations and insights on how to further improve your health. It's also very comfortable to wear, which makes it ideal for sleep tracking, according to Redditor u/BusyMathematician854. The fitness tracker requires a subscription though, and while your purchase comes with 12 months free, you'll need to pay at least $199 per year, or $25 per month afterwards as an additional cost.
Oura Ring 4
For those who don't like wearing anything on their wrists, or if you're reserving that area for your favorite traditional watches, you can still monitor important health metrics through fitness-tracking rings. One of the best smart rings in the market is the Oura Ring 4, which has more than 6,800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2 average rating. It's the most expensive device in this roundup though, at $349.
For some people, it will be more comfortable to wear the Oura Ring 4 on their finger over a Fitbit fitness tracker on their wrist. It's water resistant with an eight-day battery life, and with no screens or vibrations, it will not cause any distractions. The Oura Ring 4 works silently to provide you with daily sleep and readiness scores, with Redditor u/SpaceAgePanda claiming that it showed how waking up very early was affecting his health so he decided to change jobs. However, to unlock advanced tracking features for more than 50 health metrics, such as heart rate and blood oxygen, as well as more detailed analysis and deeper personalization, an Oura membership is required. You'll only get one month for free, and it will cost $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year afterwards. It's up to you to decide whether all of these benefits are worth the total cost.
Google Pixel Watch 3
With Google's acquisition, the Fitbit app was integrated into the Google Pixel Watch. As the Google Pixel Watch 4 is the latest release, it has less than 300 reviews on Amazon, so we're going with the Google Pixel Watch 3 as our recommendation. With over 1,600 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars, this wearable device is a great alternative if you want Fitbit technology in a modern Android smartwatch package that costs $249.99.
In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we highlighted its well-designed software with Wear OS 5 — though you can upgrade to Wear OS 6 as soon as you receive the device — and its very responsive performance. You'll have better control over your fitness with the ability to build custom runs, plus audio and haptic cues for when to change your pace. It has support for more than 40 workout modes, and the Morning Brief feature that starts your day with a summary of insights based on the data that the smartwatch collected. Unlike Fitbit fitness trackers, Google removed the need for Fitbit Premium to access a lot of the Google Pixel Watch 3's health-related features, but it still comes with six free months of the subscription.
How we selected the best Fitbit alternatives
In selecting Fitbit alternatives, our priorities were product quality and customer satisfaction. All of our recommendations have an average score of at least 4.2 stars from Amazon, following at least 500 user reviews.
The devices range from budget-friendly fitness bands to feature-packed smartwatches with health components, to provide you with a wide range of choices. If you're looking for alternatives to Fitbit fitness trackers to save on costs, make sure that your device will be supported in the future. If you just want to see if there's something more appropriate for you, at least one of our recommendations should meet your needs.