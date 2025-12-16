8 Of The Best Fitbit Alternatives For Health & Fitness Tracking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fitbit is one of the most popular brands in the world for fitness trackers, now also making smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Fitbit's current lineup of fitness trackers is made up of the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $99.95, and the Fitbit Charge 6 for $159.95. Both devices are capable of collecting data such as heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), and sleeping patterns, and they also automatically detect and track specific exercises. The Fitbit Charge 6 adds built-in GPS for more accurate running and biking metrics, extra sensors to enable electrocardiogram (ECG) readings or electrodermal activity (EDA) scans, plus wider support for apps such as Google Maps and Google Wallet.

To make the most out of the Fitbit Inspire 3 and the Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Premium is necessary. While every purchase of these devices comes with a six-month subscription for free, it eventually becomes $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Fitbit Premium provides personalized insights on your health metrics, as well as a library of workout and mindfulness sessions.

However, if you're checking out what else is out there — either due to cost, style, specific features, or a preference for another tech ecosystem — take a look at these eight Fitbit alternatives that we've carefully selected. More information on our reasons for selection can be found at the end of this article.