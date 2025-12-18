The Reason Temu Tech Is So Cheap

E-commerce company Temu is known for selling a variety of items at extremely cheap prices. With the slogan "Shop Like a Billionaire," the idea of getting high-quality electronics from major brands at affordable prices is compelling. But why are these items priced so cheaply?

Temu's reliance on third-party manufacturers and its business strategy of selling an item for cheap to make up the cost through the high volume of sales is what drives these low prices. Consumers can be eager to take advantage of such deals, even at online shops like Amazon Haul, which aims to compete with Temu.

Doing some cost comparison clearly shows how much lower Temu products are priced. Temu's Android 15 tablet with a 10.1-inch screen is $60, where a similar tablet on Amazon is $90. Wireless noise-cancelling headphones on Temu from Kvidio are $8.85, and on Amazon they are $17.34. Prices and products were what were available at the time of this writing. Those are good deals, if the brands are what Temu claims they are –- and it has been accused of knock-off products in the past. These deals can leave consumers with the question of whether Temu tech is worth it. Are you actually getting something high-quality for that kind of reduced price?