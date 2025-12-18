The Reason Temu Tech Is So Cheap
E-commerce company Temu is known for selling a variety of items at extremely cheap prices. With the slogan "Shop Like a Billionaire," the idea of getting high-quality electronics from major brands at affordable prices is compelling. But why are these items priced so cheaply?
Temu's reliance on third-party manufacturers and its business strategy of selling an item for cheap to make up the cost through the high volume of sales is what drives these low prices. Consumers can be eager to take advantage of such deals, even at online shops like Amazon Haul, which aims to compete with Temu.
Doing some cost comparison clearly shows how much lower Temu products are priced. Temu's Android 15 tablet with a 10.1-inch screen is $60, where a similar tablet on Amazon is $90. Wireless noise-cancelling headphones on Temu from Kvidio are $8.85, and on Amazon they are $17.34. Prices and products were what were available at the time of this writing. Those are good deals, if the brands are what Temu claims they are –- and it has been accused of knock-off products in the past. These deals can leave consumers with the question of whether Temu tech is worth it. Are you actually getting something high-quality for that kind of reduced price?
Temu loses money to keep products cheap
Temu's business practice revolves around selling items cheaper than its competitors, and that strategy has worked out so far for it. It uses third-party manufacturers that offer very low prices, and then the company itself sells the items cheaply. This has resulted in Temu losing millions of dollars each year. However, Temu's goal is to make up for the low prices by simply selling a lot of items.
Moreover, it is able to keep usually expensive brands such as Apple cheap because it gets these products directly from the supplier and thus cuts out paying a middleman. However, Temu has been accused of selling knock-off products that mimic the look and logo of a legitimate brand in order to attract customers. It can seem unlikely that certain manufacturers would mark an in-demand high-quality product so low as to be seen as profitable on Temu.
Temu also takes advantage of a de minimis exception when it comes to shipping products internationally. Shipments under $800 aren't taxed by US Customs. By keeping its products cheap, this exception plays into Temu's favor by allowing them to stay cheap.
Is it worth it to buy Temu tech?
Despite being one of the most downloaded shopping apps, there are aspects of the Temu business that can deter some from wanting to shop there. It has a history of complaints, with customers claiming they received the wrong item, didn't receive their item at all, or that it was not what was pictured on the website. Temu also doesn't have the best customer service reputation, with consumers complaining that they don't receive refunds for damaged or missing items. So if you purchase tech on Temu, be prepared in case it doesn't arrive in the manner you expect it to.
Ethical concerns have also been raised about Temu. The House Select Committee claimed it didn't enforce the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Temu protests that this act doesn't apply to their business practices. If you are a shopper who wants to delete your Temu account due to ethical concerns or not wanting to risk wasting money on a bad product, it is a very straightforward process to do so.
Ultimately, Temu can offer low-priced products for those who need tech but struggle to afford it. Its business practices support these cheaper prices. However, shop there with caution. You certainly don't want to waste your money on a new Temu iPhone only to find out that it is a fake.