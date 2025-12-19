What Does It Mean When An Ethernet Cable Is Blue?

I recently moved into a new home office, and with that came connecting all sorts of cables to a few computers. I had a router with an attached USB for my home media server, an Ethernet switch, and some gaming consoles. While I was plugging devices into the router and the Ethernet switch, I noticed something interesting. The Ethernet cables that I had been using for years came in several different colors.

A few cables were yellow, orange, black, and even gray, but most of them were blue, which got me wondering what these various colored cables meant. Most general connection cables come in two different colors, usually in black or white. Black is a popular color for computers, game consoles, televisions, and more. White is another popular color for devices, and a pretty standard color scheme for walls within a home.

USB connections come in different colors to signify their capabilities, so one might think there's also a reason for Ethernet cables to have different colors. But the reality is thatEthernet cable colors don't mean anything, at least not in a technical sense.