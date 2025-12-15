How To Check Your 2025 Apple Watch Fitness Recap On Your iPhone
It's that time of the year again when Apple fans get to find out how active they were while wearing their Apple Watch. The wearable that can help you achieve your fitness goals and even run your first 5K is an incredibly useful tool to track your progress over the course of the year. However, unlike Apple Music, which offers the Apple Music Replay, Apple doesn't offer a wrap up of fitness activities throughout the year.
This is where Gentler Streak shines. As per usual, the fitness and wellness app offers a Spotify Wrapped-like recap of your workouts. The best thing about the 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year and the 2024 Apple Design Awards winner is that its 2025 Activity Recap is available to whoever downloads the app. You don't even need a subscription to see your data analyzed throughout the year.
Gentler Streak is all about your wellbeing. The app prioritizes resting when needed, and it takes into account your personal data, the sports you participate in, and even how you slept the previous night. But even if you're not interested in the features Gentler Streak offers, it's the best way to see your Apple Watch fitness recap for the year.
Gentler Streak's 2025 Activity Recap
To check out your 2025 Apple Watch fitness recap, you first need to download the Gentler Streak app. It's free to download, and the Activity Recap is available to everyone. It's also worth noting that it doesn't store your data anywhere besides your device. The developers don't know anything about you, and whenever you decide to delete your account, all the data is also removed from the app.
Knowing that, you can embark on the onboarding experience to create your local profile and give the app access to your Apple Health data -– otherwise, it won't be able to read the information from your Fitness app to put together your Activity Recap. Then, on the Streak tab, under My Activity Recaps, you can get access to the 2025 Activity Recap.
Gentler Streak's first chart is all about your body's needs, and not how much you've worked out, which means that if you pushed yourself too hard in the past year, the app will tell you that you exceeded what should have been your goals. Further on, you will see the days you've exercised, the activities you repeated the most, how many calories you burned, and a few other notes about the length of your workouts and how they compare to other activities, such as running a marathon or climbing Mount Everest.
Embark on a healthier 2026
Like most recaps, Gentler Streak's is also easy to share with friends, and users can post their highlights on virtually any social media platform they use. In 2022, I wrote about how Gentler Streak helped me run my first 15K. After that, not only was I able to finish my first half-marathon, but I continued to exercise without hurting myself, which is the most important part.
Whether you're satisfied with your 2025 activity recap or not, Gentler Streak has been one of my favorite apps for the past few years, and it's one I check everyday before I go to the gym, head out for a long run, or if I just want to know how I slept. Users can take advantage of Go Gentler suggestions, which show the workouts you like doing the most and how much you need to do them to reach a certain level on your Activity Path.
For data-focused users, Gentler Stories, the parent company of Gentler Streak, created The Outsiders, an app built for serious athletes who want even more data to explore. Gentler Streak is free to download. The monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $59.99 with Family Sharing included, and you can pay $179.99 for a lifetime subscription with Family Sharing included.