How To Check Your 2025 Apple Watch Fitness Recap On Your iPhone

It's that time of the year again when Apple fans get to find out how active they were while wearing their Apple Watch. The wearable that can help you achieve your fitness goals and even run your first 5K is an incredibly useful tool to track your progress over the course of the year. However, unlike Apple Music, which offers the Apple Music Replay, Apple doesn't offer a wrap up of fitness activities throughout the year.

This is where Gentler Streak shines. As per usual, the fitness and wellness app offers a Spotify Wrapped-like recap of your workouts. The best thing about the 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year and the 2024 Apple Design Awards winner is that its 2025 Activity Recap is available to whoever downloads the app. You don't even need a subscription to see your data analyzed throughout the year.

Gentler Streak is all about your wellbeing. The app prioritizes resting when needed, and it takes into account your personal data, the sports you participate in, and even how you slept the previous night. But even if you're not interested in the features Gentler Streak offers, it's the best way to see your Apple Watch fitness recap for the year.