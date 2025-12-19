5 Fire Stick Apps You Probably Haven't Heard Of (But Need To Install)

Kanopy is one of the more interesting streaming options available on the Amazon App Store. It doesn't require a traditional paid subscription for access; instead, you need an active library card from a participating public library or a login from a participating university. So, if you already have either of the two, you essentially get access to Kanopy for free. Kanopy hosts thousands of movies for free that you can watch using its official app for the Fire TV devices. Moreover, unlike many of the mainstream streaming services that have started including advertisements in their cheaper plans, Kanopy is completely ad-free.

You will get critically acclaimed movies, classic cinema, documentaries, award-winning international films, educational videos, and more on the service. A quick visit to Kanopy revealed the service currently streaming titles such as Parasite, Memento, The Wolf of Wall Street, Serpico, There Will Be Blood, Interstellar, Good Will Hunting, and more. It also has a special kids' version featuring movies and shows created for kids.

Remember, unlike your typical streaming service, Kanopy limits how much content you can watch. You are given a certain number of tickets from your library or institution that you can use to rent content, and your loan period will be limited to a fixed time period. Your tickets get renewed every month. There is some content that you can watch as many times as you want without needing any tickets.