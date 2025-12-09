Say Goodbye To Streaming Subscriptions With This Cheap Alternative

Physical media isn't everyone's bag, especially if you've yet to purchase a Blu-ray player, but there is some good news. There is a free streaming service called Kanopy that gives you access to tons of digital media, like TV shows and films, and all you need to access it is a library card. You can view Kanopy via your web browser, or you can download the app to your phone.

Making an account is super simple. All you need is your library card number and password. Once inside, you can watch series like "Ghosts" (the original British version) and films such as Bong Joon Ho's "Mother," among others. It's worth noting that content may vary depending on the library and region.

The app has features you've come to expect from a streaming service, like the ability to add content to a watchlist. However, Kanopy is also a little different. There is a limit on the amount of content you can watch, which is measured in tickets. Tickets are deducted from your account whenever you watch content, and you have a certain amount of time to finish watching before it expires. The number of tickets you get depends on your library system, but if you run out, they replenish on the first of the month.

Kanopy may not have the variety of HBO Max, but it's free — incidentally, HBO Max subscriptions also increased in price October 2025. One downside: Your library has to sign up and pay for Kanopy for this option to work for you. That's less of an issue in larger cities with better-funded library systems, but libraries in small towns may not be as likely to offer this service.