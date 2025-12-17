10 Cool New Amazon Gadgets And Accessories Worth Trying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon is a treasure trove of tech stuff, but it can be hard to keep up with all the new products that are being listed on the popular e-commerce platform. So, if you've got a shopping itch to scratch, check out this list of cool new Amazon gadgets and accessories that we've rounded up. We didn't just pick random devices, however.
We only selected relatively affordable products — $100 or less — that were added to Amazon in 2025, and made sure to only recommend high-quality products, based on at least 100 Amazon reviews with a minimum average rating of four stars. You'll find a wide range of gadgets and accessories on this list, including a keychain that's a functioning digital camera, an alarm clock that can mimic the sunrise, and one of the latest ways to access Amazon's Alexa. For those enjoying the many perks of an Amazon Prime membership, you'll also find some nice discounts on the retail prices.
JLab Pop Party speaker
The JLab Pop Party, which has a 4.6 average rating on Amazon after more than 100 reviews, is a compact Bluetooth speaker that's pretty affordable at $24.99. Its small size, only 4.2 inches long, doesn't mean it produces small sounds though, as one user commended its clarity, volume, and audio quality. You can bring it wherever you go, even to the beach or poolside, as it has an IP55 waterproof rating.
The speaker also features RGB lights that you can customize through the JLab app, where you'll be able to access controls and audio adjustments. With these lights activated, the JLab Pop Party can last up to five hours from a full charge, and when deactivated, it can stretch to up to eight hours. Another great thing about this JLab speaker is its ability to pair with up to dozens of other speakers from the same brand.
This is possible through LabSync technology, which will let you synchronize up to 100 JLab speakers. You can set them up in different rooms for simultaneous music, or place them around your party for literal surround sound. For those who are worried that it will require technical skills to make this happen, one Amazon user said it's an easy-to-use feature.
Kodak Charmera digital camera keychain
While smartphone cameras and the best photography apps continue to get more advanced, it's hard to beat the charm of a traditional digital camera. That's exactly what you'll get from the Kodak Charmera, which has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. At first glance, it looks like a keychain with a digital camera design, but you can actually take photos and record videos with it. That's not bad at all for $29.99.
Of course, don't expect top-notch pictures, but as one Redditor reviewer said, the Kodak Charmera isn't about image quality. It's about the experience and fun of owning a toy camera. Still, 1440 x 1080 resolution is nice considering its size. It also has a rechargeable battery via USB-C, four frames and seven filters to choose from when taking photos, and a memory card slot that supports up to 128GB of storage. As an added novelty, the Charmera comes in blind boxes with a total of seven vintage designs, including a transparent one as the "secret edition."
Anker Nano power bank
A power bank seems like a necessity these days with all the mobile devices that everyone is carrying around. If you don't have one yet, or your old one is up for a replacement, the Anker Nano is a solid choice at $45.99. It's one of the latest releases from Anker, a brand known for high-quality Bluetooth speakers, but it already has more than 900 reviews on Amazon with an average score of 4.6 stars. If you're using a phone case that eliminates the option of MagSafe charging, buyers note that the Anker Nano is a great alternative.
This cool new Amazon gadget has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh with 45W fast-charging capability, and the brand claims it can fully charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max in a bit more than an hour. The power bank is only 3.2 inches long and weighs just 8.2 ounces, so it's easy to carry in your pocket. It also has a built-in retractable USB-C cable that one user described as "wonderful", since you won't need a separate cable when using the power bank.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is an affordable Fitbit alternative with a retail price of $47. However, the device is really turning heads with an average score of 4.5 stars on Amazon from more than 3,700 ratings. Android Authority described it as "the best budget fitness band available", so if you're thinking about getting a fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 10 is a good low-priced option to consider.
The first thing you'll notice about the Xiaomi tracker is its bright 1.72-inch AMOLED display, which reviews highlight for its clear display even during sunny days. This smart band supports more than 150 sports modes, provides sleep monitoring, and has a battery that can last up to 21 days before it needs recharging. It is worth noting the lack of built-in GPS, which is an important feature for running and other outdoor activities.
Epochleno Sunrise alarm clock
Are you having sleeping issues? Whether you're having trouble getting restful sleep through the night, you're finding it hard to get up in the morning, or both, the $60 Epochleno Sunrise alarm clock may help. It does so much more than show you the time and set off alarms, as evidenced by the nearly 200 shoppers giving it an average score of 4.6 stars. One user described it as the perfect clock for waking up "more naturally," while adding a "cozy atmosphere" to any room.
Designed for both children and adults, the Epochleno Sunrise alarm clock creates a relaxing sleeping environment with 10 nature-inspired choices for white noise, including birdsong, ocean waves, and rainfall. There are two lighting modes, with Ambient light simulating moonlight in your room, and Night light for a relaxing glow that's bright enough for reading your favorite book.
When it's about time for your alarm to trigger, the device starts a 10-minute simulation that mimics a real sunrise. Its light gradually brightens to match your circadian rhythm, and when combined with soothing sounds, it aims to lessen your grogginess in the morning. For one buyer, waking up is now much more pleasant with this cool new Amazon gadget.
Ring Indoor Cam Plus security camera
If you're worried about a security system that's difficult to install, you can rest easy with the Ring Indoor Cam Plus that users point to for its straightforward installation. At $59.99, you might consider buying multiple cameras for complete coverage within your home. The Ring Indoor Cam Plus has an average Amazon rating of 4.2 stars from more than 250 reviews. It's "an affordable way to keep an eye on the inside of your home when you're not there," PCMag said in its review of the surveillance device.
Through the Ring app, you'll be able to look through the lens of the Ring Indoor Cam Plus in real-time with 2K resolution, and at up to 4x zoom. You can also talk and listen to whoever you see on camera. However, certain features do require a Ring Home subscription. If you want up to 180 days of cloud storage for recorded videos and smart alerts, the cheapest plan is Ring Home Basic at $4.99 per month.
8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth controller
For $69.99, the 8BitDo Pro 3 is a feature-packed controller that's a great alternative to the Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch and to the keyboard and mouse for gaming PCs. The Verge calls it "the ultimate controller" and its current average rating on Amazon stands at 4.5 stars across nearly 700 reviews. On first glance, the 8BitDo Pro 3 looks just like a traditional controller with its directional pad, two analog sticks, four action buttons, and four shoulder buttons.
However, upon closer look, it also has L4 and R4 buttons at the top and back paddles that you can configure to your liking. The 8BitDo Pro 3's ABXY buttons are swappable so you can easily change between Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2, and Xbox for PC layouts. The tool that you'll use for this is integrated within its charging mount.
You can also change between linear Hall Effect triggers and non-linear tactile triggers for the shoulder buttons. Gizmodo says "you'll never need another controller" with the 8BitDo Pro 3, and it's hard to argue with that if you're playing video games primarily on these platforms.
Raycon Essential open earbuds
The main benefit of open earbuds is listening to music without plugging up your ears. The Raycon Essential open earbuds, which are priced at $79.99, hook around your ears, but are comfortable to wear with no need for constant readjustment, according to Amazon reviews. The brand may not be as well-known as Sony or JBL, but these wireless earbuds have received solid reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.2 stars from 774 ratings.
Designed to be worn comfortably for long periods of time, these Raycon earbuds have an ear-hugging design to keep them secure even when you're working out. Sound quality is "clean and balanced," according to one user. With the speaker sitting outside your ear canal, you'll have better awareness of what's going on around you, for situations such as crossing the street, versus traditional earbuds. They feature IPX4 water resistance and last for up to 36 hours on a single charge.
Govee Star Light Projector
For $99.99, the Govee Star Light Projector is a stellar solution for boring rooms as it projects a nebula-inspired pattern onto your wall or ceiling. Govee makes some of our favorite smart light bulbs, and the Star Light Projector is one of its high-rated products for 2025 with an average score of 4.4 stars on Amazon across more than 100 reviews. The projector creates seven starlight zones, each with customization options for color, brightness, speed, and motion.
These zones combine into a nebula that stretches as wide as 540 square feet. According to Amazon reviews, with the device mounted in a corner, an entire 11 x 14-foot ceiling is bright and attractive. There are also 50 preset scenes and 18 white noise options that you can access through the Govee app. It's powered by an ultra-quiet motor to help you drift to sleep at night, and you can set a sleep timer for automated shut-off.
Amazon Echo Dot Max
Described by TechRadar as Amazon's best mid-range speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot Max is currently rated at 4.1 stars from over 500 reviews. Priced at $99.99, it's one of the latest ways to access Alexa+, Amazon's virtual assistant with generative AI, making it a great addition to your ecosystem of smart home devices.
The Echo Dot Max features a simple silhouette with 3D knit fabric for a clean look, and measuring roughly 4 x 4 inches, the smart speaker won't take up a lot of space wherever you decide to place it. According to Amazon, it delivers rich sound with deep bass and enhanced clarity. Engadget says the audio quality isn't as good as the previous Echo device, but that it is an improvement over the 5th-gen Echo Dot.
How we selected these gadgets and accessories
The 10 new Amazon gadgets and accessories that we featured in this roundup were all added to the site during 2025, according to listing details and/or CamelCamelCamel.com. There's a chance that some have flown under your radar as they're new to the platform, but that also means certain devices haven't received a significant number of ratings.
We selected products that have received at least 100 reviews, to give weight to their average score of at least 4.0 stars. We wanted variety with our recommendations, so we chose gadgets and accessories from different categories such as portable audio, photography, wearables, and gaming, to name a few. We also selected products with a retail price of $100 or less.