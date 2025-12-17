10 Cool New Amazon Gadgets And Accessories Worth Trying

The JLab Pop Party, which has a 4.6 average rating on Amazon after more than 100 reviews, is a compact Bluetooth speaker that's pretty affordable at $24.99. Its small size, only 4.2 inches long, doesn't mean it produces small sounds though, as one user commended its clarity, volume, and audio quality. You can bring it wherever you go, even to the beach or poolside, as it has an IP55 waterproof rating.

The speaker also features RGB lights that you can customize through the JLab app, where you'll be able to access controls and audio adjustments. With these lights activated, the JLab Pop Party can last up to five hours from a full charge, and when deactivated, it can stretch to up to eight hours. Another great thing about this JLab speaker is its ability to pair with up to dozens of other speakers from the same brand.

This is possible through LabSync technology, which will let you synchronize up to 100 JLab speakers. You can set them up in different rooms for simultaneous music, or place them around your party for literal surround sound. For those who are worried that it will require technical skills to make this happen, one Amazon user said it's an easy-to-use feature.