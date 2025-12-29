The Reason Why Projectors Are So Cheap Now

Until recently, projectors were seen as niche and expensive gear that catered to a very specific group of people. But now, they have become a mass-produced tech available to everyone. Part of it is the incredibly low price at which they're being sold, and suddenly everyone can afford them. So what really drove the projector prices down? Low-cost projectors are often made in large contract factories, particularly in China. These factories specialize in producing electronics on an enormous scale. They assemble thousands of units every week, using automated processes and low labor costs. This allows manufacturers to price their products low and still make a profit.

But that's not the only reason. In recent years, the overall cost of the technology has declined. Display chips, lenses, LEDs, and other components have become cheaper to produce. They're also being mass-produced and widely available. The budget projector brands now have access to parts that weren't available at such low prices just a few years ago. The price of the parts is reflected in the price of the final product. Similarly, expensive projector brands use higher-priced hardware, which drives their projector prices up.

That said, there's more to selling cheap than just production cost. These cheap projector brands follow a strict business strategy of selling quantity rather than quality. They rely on retailers like Amazon and eBay to reach the audience, and it's of great help that there's a huge demand for large-screen entertainment today. People want to experience big movie nights in their homes, to game on giant screens, and stream their favorite shows on the wall. The rise of streaming services made people switch from TVs to smart projectors. Budget projector brands tapped into this desire by offering prices that seem too good to be passed.