4 Cool Things That You Can Do With Apple CarPlay

Siri can be a helpful assistant around the home or office, and it will soon lean on a custom Gemini model to be of greater service. Apple's virtual assistant can provide daily reminders, chip in with data during workouts, and play DJ when you're in search of music to listen to. Capabilities like these open the door to various ways in which you can use Siri while your iPhone is connected to CarPlay. For example, you can have Siri provide you with music for a road trip, let friends know when you'll be arriving to meet them, and remind you when your next meeting takes place.

But Siri can be used in even more specific ways when you've got your hands on the wheel. Upon activating Siri, you can tell it to "Get directions to the nearest coffee shop" or ask it "What's the weather for today?". With the ability to understand commands like these, Siri can help you explore new areas you may be visiting as well as seek out new things to do in your everyday world. If a rainy afternoon is headed your way, you can ask Siri to suggest some indoor places to entertain yourself. If you're looking for something new to do after work, you can have Siri direct you toward new restaurants and bars in the area. The best part is you can do all of this without ever looking down at your phone.