4 Of The Best Android Tablets According To Consumer Reports

A tablet is a great buy if you want the portability of a smartphone in a larger form factor. Whether you need a device that will be great for watching movies and TV shows or just random videos on YouTube while sitting comfortably on your couch, an Android tablet can be the perfect option for you.

But go online and search for Android tablets, and you'll be bombarded with a myriad of options, making selecting the best option a challenge. Fortunately, you don't need to trouble yourself with research while there's a team of experts at Consumer Reports that reviews such gadgets for a living.

The site reviews a wide selection of tablets and, because of this, is better positioned to give you the best advice on what to get if you're looking to buy your first Android tablet or need an upgrade to your aging model. By relying on their expert advice, you automatically steer clear of the worst Android tablets whose users regret buying.