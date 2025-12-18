Google's Superman Easter Egg Will Make You Want To Rewatch The Movie On HBO Max
Google is well-known for including Easter eggs, like the famous "do a barrel roll," that, when typed into its search engine, will make the screen spin like an airplane doing — you guessed it — a barrel roll. You can also Google "Pac-Man" to play an in-browser version of the classic game or type in "flip a coin" to start a virtual coin toss. Well, joining Google's library of fantastic Easter eggs is a new one dedicated to the recent "Superman," which is now available for streaming.
How does it work? Head on over to Google search, type in "Superman" and hit the enter key, or click search. The search results will appear like normal with the page full of Superman content. However, at the very bottom of the screen you'll notice a red, circular paw icon. How curious. You don't know it just yet but that's a stand-in for Krypto's paw, Superman's resourceful canine from the 2025 film.
Click the paw and the "Superman" theme music will begin to play, hopefully you don't have the volume up too loud. Krypto's paw will also creep up on screen and he'll leave a paw print. It's definitely a cool nod to the red cape-wearing hero and fearless pup. It's also remarkably similar to the "Severance" Easter egg that showed up in search ahead of the show's Season 2 finale.
What's the deal with these Google Easter eggs?
Google does these fun little nods every so often. Marvel fans might scoff and boast about their historic Google Easter egg that popped up during the theatrical release of "Avengers: Endgame." If you experienced it for yourself, you might remember that typing "Thanos" in Google search would bring up a gold Infinity gauntlet. Clicking the gauntlet would make the page results vanish, blowing away like dust, with some sound effects, as if Thanos snapped his fingers. Clicking the gauntlet again would restore the page results, reversing time. Eventually, that animation and feature was removed, which may or may not happen with the "Superman" Easter egg, only time will tell.
More recently, Google added another Easter egg that's both clever and odd, to celebrate "Pluribus" a new show from the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan. When searching for the show's title on Google a message will slide onscreen, asking "What are you searching for, Carol?" This is a nod to the show's quirky storyline, where the world is basically taken over by a very helpful pseudo alien race.
Back in 2022, Google even added a themed Easter egg for the K-pop band BTS and its excitable fans. So, in short, Google is well-known for this sort of thing and the "Superman" Easter egg featuring Krypto is the latest in a long line of similar, but wholesome updates. I might be biased but I happen to think Krypto is one of the cutest, thus far.