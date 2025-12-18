Google's Superman Easter Egg Will Make You Want To Rewatch The Movie On HBO Max

Google is well-known for including Easter eggs, like the famous "do a barrel roll," that, when typed into its search engine, will make the screen spin like an airplane doing — you guessed it — a barrel roll. You can also Google "Pac-Man" to play an in-browser version of the classic game or type in "flip a coin" to start a virtual coin toss. Well, joining Google's library of fantastic Easter eggs is a new one dedicated to the recent "Superman," which is now available for streaming.

How does it work? Head on over to Google search, type in "Superman" and hit the enter key, or click search. The search results will appear like normal with the page full of Superman content. However, at the very bottom of the screen you'll notice a red, circular paw icon. How curious. You don't know it just yet but that's a stand-in for Krypto's paw, Superman's resourceful canine from the 2025 film.

Click the paw and the "Superman" theme music will begin to play, hopefully you don't have the volume up too loud. Krypto's paw will also creep up on screen and he'll leave a paw print. It's definitely a cool nod to the red cape-wearing hero and fearless pup. It's also remarkably similar to the "Severance" Easter egg that showed up in search ahead of the show's Season 2 finale.