Google's Pluribus Easter Egg Is Both Clever And Odd

Apple TV's latest hit show "Pluribus" is making such incredible waves online that even other tech giants are starting to take notice. Beyond being one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025, it also made big news when it became a must-watch after hitting the #1 spot on Apple TV. Considering it's the latest series from "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan, it tracks that even some unlikely sources are giving kudos to the show in surprising ways.

The series has grown so popular that even Google is getting in on the action by giving a nod to the show through a rather clever Easter egg. Performing a Google search for the series provides a fun little reference to the main character, and it's currently delighting fans of the series across the internet. Fortunately, this Easter egg is pretty easy to find if you want to see it for yourself -– just try not to be too creeped out by it.

"Pluribus" follows the story of Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), as she deals with being one of the last people on Earth who has immunity to a puzzling virus that's made everyone a little too happy. At the time of this writing, four episodes of the nine-episode first season have already aired, with new episodes landing every Friday until December 26. Fans of the show should also be aware that the series was greenlit for a second season before it even premiered, meaning Vince Gilligan fans will be once again spending plenty of time in Albuquerque, New Mexico.