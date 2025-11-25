Google's Pluribus Easter Egg Is Both Clever And Odd
Apple TV's latest hit show "Pluribus" is making such incredible waves online that even other tech giants are starting to take notice. Beyond being one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025, it also made big news when it became a must-watch after hitting the #1 spot on Apple TV. Considering it's the latest series from "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan, it tracks that even some unlikely sources are giving kudos to the show in surprising ways.
The series has grown so popular that even Google is getting in on the action by giving a nod to the show through a rather clever Easter egg. Performing a Google search for the series provides a fun little reference to the main character, and it's currently delighting fans of the series across the internet. Fortunately, this Easter egg is pretty easy to find if you want to see it for yourself -– just try not to be too creeped out by it.
"Pluribus" follows the story of Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), as she deals with being one of the last people on Earth who has immunity to a puzzling virus that's made everyone a little too happy. At the time of this writing, four episodes of the nine-episode first season have already aired, with new episodes landing every Friday until December 26. Fans of the show should also be aware that the series was greenlit for a second season before it even premiered, meaning Vince Gilligan fans will be once again spending plenty of time in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Google helps you search, Carol
Google is no stranger to including goofy, quirky, and even strange Easter eggs within its search engine. For example, back in 2011, Google added an easter egg so that whenever users search for "do a barrel roll," they're given a quick animation imitating the command in homage to the 1997 video game "Star Fox 64." Like certain hidden Google search features, finding every Easter egg can be a challenge, but don't worry, we'll show you how to access the one dedicated to the latest Apple TV hit.
Whenever someone searches for "Pluribus" on Google, they'll be presented with the usual information about the show, including a brief overview, where to watch it, and its scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. However, users are also treated to a message that says, "What are you searching for, Carol?" It'll come in from the right, and it slowly drags itself across the screen. It's likely a nod to how the infected interact with Carol on the series.
It's a strange homage to an even stranger show, especially when you consider that Apple is one of Google's largest competitors. There's also the fact that the show has taken some quite obvious jabs at artificial intelligence -– including adding a note at the end of the credits stating, "This show was made by humans" -– making the Google connection even stranger considering the company's ever-increasing push into AI with its Gemini model. Nonetheless, someone at Google must be partial to the show. That, or the virus transforming everyone has finally made its way to our reality.