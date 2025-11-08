4 Hidden Google Search Features You Should Be Using In 2025

With companies like Spotify attempting to remove AI slop from its platform while others like OpenAI aim to add more TikTok-style AI video slop to the net, finding exactly what you're looking for on Google can feel like you're wading through a sewer. Even if Google's new AI features may be making your search results dumber than ever, there are still methods and tools that can help you find exactly what you're looking for. It's just all about knowing the right phrases and tools.

Refining your Google searches is a great way to quickly get the results you want. While the company loves adding Easter eggs and hidden tricks that are fun but have nothing to do with searching, we've outlined some tools to help you tackle some math, plan your next destination, filter your search results, and even more effectively search for videos and images.

Note that many of these features will be operators that you type and enter into a Google Search bar, while some are just features and extensions of Google Search that you may not be aware of. Wading through all the slop these days might feel like an insurmountable task, but it's not impossible. Try out these tips and tools the next time you need them and see a clearer side of Google Search.