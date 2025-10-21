Simple iPhone Settings That Can Make Your Battery Last Longer

The battery on iPhones is constantly evolving, and the technology is only going to continue to improve as we hurtle toward the future. However, even a moderately aging iPhone can feel like it's not living its best life. Considering your lithium-ion battery degrades naturally over time, keeping an iPhone fresh can eventually be a battle. Though lithium-ion may be phased out someday, there are options available today that don't involve replacing your battery or device.

If you don't think you're getting the most out of your iPhone battery, then there are simple settings you can navigate to try and extend its life. This includes easy things like checking your battery settings, disabling certain connectivity and background features, controlling the brightness of your screen, and taking advantage of certain battery features Apple includes within iOS.

An important thing you should do is check for a software update, as it's a good idea to run the latest version of iOS whenever possible. You can always check for an update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. New updates can also bring about fresh features — for instance, iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass design language. Moreover, keeping your iPhone up-to-date ensures your iPhone functions the best it can.