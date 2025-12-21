Who Invented Nuclear Power? Here's Why That's A Complicated Question

It's impossible to point a finger at one historic figure and say, "this is the person who invented nuclear power." Nuclear energy wasn't a product of one single flash of genius, or a single "aha!" moment. It's the result of decades of scientific discoveries made by dozens of individuals across many countries. Some even argue that it all started with ancient Greek philosophers who guessed that the smallest, invisible unit of matter called atoms existed. But it was the scientists of the 19th and 20th centuries who first discovered the nature of atoms. The atoms of certain elements are unstable, and they would release energy when going through the process of radioactive decay.

At the end of the 1930s came the discovery of nuclear fission. Scientists discovered that the nucleus of an atom could split and release a massive amount of energy. It was a major milestone, but not enough to achieve the quest for limitless energy. However, fission alone didn't produce usable energy that could be harvested and transformed into electricity. That's because the concept of chain reaction hadn't been confirmed yet. The first controlled chain reaction was achieved in 1942 by the Nobel Prize winner Enrico Fermi. This Italian-American physicist is now often called the "Father of the Nuclear Age."

Fermi's first reactor, known as the "Chicago Pile-1", was purely experimental. It produced barely any power, and it required no cooling. Converting fission heat into a reliable electricity power source meant solving many scientific and engineering problems. Reactor design, uranium enrichment, reactor cooling, and isotope separation were the steps that needed to be addressed. And it wasn't a task for just one person. Experts in metallurgy, physics, chemistry, and mechanical engineering all worked together to create the first stable nuclear reactor capable of producing electricity.