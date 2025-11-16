How Do Nuclear Powered Missiles Work?

It was in the 1960s that the United States tried something new. It was called Project Pluto and its goal was to develop a nuclear-powered missile. However, the project was left uncompleted due to concerns about the risks inherent in this type of power. Nuclear-powered missiles break the mold of traditional missiles. Instead of using a chemical propellant, nuclear-powered missiles use air superheated by nuclear fission. The key piece of tech here is the ramjet engine, which provides explosive speeds with an extremely long range when combined with nuclear power. Now, Russia claims it has successfully tested its own nuclear-powered missile.

There is a rising interest in nuclear power in general, including the U.S. government wanting to build next-gen nuclear reactors. There is a good reason, though, that missiles with nuclear power are not used. Nuclear power is inherently risky and dangerous. Putting a nuclear reactor inside a missile that will be flying at high speeds is a recipe for disaster. Nuclear reactors are difficult to build and maintain. If something goes wrong in-flight, it could explode before it reaches its target. If the missile hasn't even left its homeland when such a disaster happens, the very people it was meant to serve will instead be the victims. And even though Russia is confident about its nuclear-powered missile program, it has already left death in its wake.