Will Smith's Must Watch Documentary Series Is Streaming An Episode For Free
National Geographic's award-winning documentary series, "One Strange Rock", has its second episode available to watch for free. Will Smith hosts this deep dive into Earth, focusing on what makes it unique for life to survive and thrive. With an 8.7/10 star rating on IMDB as of this writing, reviews for the series have been very positive.
You can watch the second episode of "One Strange Rock" for free on YouTube through National Geographic's YouTube channel. It is just over 47 minutes long. Titled "Storm", its focus is on exploring how Earth was formed from a cosmic storm. The idea of how our planets and galaxies formed has long been a source of scientific intrigue, and there is now a new model for the Big Bang Theory based on the latest research.
"One Strange Rock" offers a lot of fun for those that want to watch the entire series. It has scientific experts, including astronauts, offering opinions and detailing their experiences. If the free episode interests you, there are a few different ways you can watch the rest of the series.
The One Strange Rock documentary
"One Strange Rock" originally aired in 2018. For those thinking about watching the free episode, or the entire series, with children, it is rated TV-PG, though some of the later episodes are rated TV-14. It was a Critic's Choice Documentary Nominee, a Golden Reel Nominee for Sound Editing, an HMMA Nominee for Best Original Score, and a winner for the Golden Trailer Awards for documentary series and reality TV trailers.
Host Will Smith, an Academy Award winner himself, is joined by experts from various scientific fields to lend their voices to this series. National Geographic has strong connections with scientists that it can bring into projects like this, as it supports research endeavors in the field, such as the expedition that found the largest underwater creature in recorded history. The free episode on YouTube features NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott, who is also known for using her artistic abilities to teach others about space exploration. It also features NASA astronaut Michael Massimino, author and engineering professor at Columbia University.
Reviews for the series say it is "Well shot, well produced, excellent narrative, meaningful", that the "Videography is simply stunning", and that it contains "Fascinating perspectives from astronauts". Though those that did not enjoy the series criticize the science presented as propaganda and feel that the information within is too simple and elementary for this type of series.
How to watch the rest of this Will Smith series
If you enjoy the free episode on YouTube, there are other ways to watch the rest of "One Strange Rock". Subscribers to Disney+ can watch the full series. On Amazon Prime you can purchase the full season or individual episodes. "One Strange Rock" is also available for Apple TV subscribers. At times, scientific discussion may be upsetting, like research on climate change and theories on how most life on Earth will end.
"One Strange Rock" offers a more positive outlook focused on a sense of wonder for this planet and the life on it. Check out the free episode on National Geographic's YouTube, and then watch the rest for yourself if you enjoy the show. With topics like the evolution of life, geography, if there is intelligent life elsewhere, and a study of the human brain, there is plenty of interesting analysis for fans of National Geographic's content.