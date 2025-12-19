Will Smith's Must Watch Documentary Series Is Streaming An Episode For Free

National Geographic's award-winning documentary series, "One Strange Rock", has its second episode available to watch for free. Will Smith hosts this deep dive into Earth, focusing on what makes it unique for life to survive and thrive. With an 8.7/10 star rating on IMDB as of this writing, reviews for the series have been very positive.

You can watch the second episode of "One Strange Rock" for free on YouTube through National Geographic's YouTube channel. It is just over 47 minutes long. Titled "Storm", its focus is on exploring how Earth was formed from a cosmic storm. The idea of how our planets and galaxies formed has long been a source of scientific intrigue, and there is now a new model for the Big Bang Theory based on the latest research.

"One Strange Rock" offers a lot of fun for those that want to watch the entire series. It has scientific experts, including astronauts, offering opinions and detailing their experiences. If the free episode interests you, there are a few different ways you can watch the rest of the series.