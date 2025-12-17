OnePlus 15R Review: An Amazing Battery At A Lower Price

The OnePlus 15R is clearly a relative of the standard OnePlus 15, offering a largely similar design. In fact, apart from colors, the only real design difference is the smaller camera module — but it still follows the same overall design language of the camera module in its more expensive sibling.

The other difference, of course, is in the color selection. The OnePlus 15R comes in two colors — Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. I'm reviewing the Mint Breeze, and I quite like it — it's kind of a light green. Both have a frosted glass back that feels premium and does a decent job at keeping fingerprints away. The look is minimalistic — just the OnePlus logo and camera module on the rear, nothing more.

OnePlus has matched the flagship 15's durability ratings here, which is very impressive for a phone at this price (or, frankly, at any price). The 15R carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications — better protection than you'll find on almost any other smartphone. That means the phone can handle high-pressure water jets, dust, and submersion. Basically, if the OnePlus 15R gets wet under normal circumstances (not things like deep sea diving), it'll survive just fine.

The design follows the flat-edge trend that's become ubiquitous in smartphones, though OnePlus has added subtle curves along the edges to make it more comfortable during extended use. The camera module sits in the now-standard top-left position on the back, protruding slightly from the body.

One major addition is the "Plus Key" on the left edge, mirroring the OnePlus 15's implementation, and replacing the ringer switch. This customizable button is designed mainly for OnePlus's Mind Space feature but can also be configured to launch the camera, toggle the flashlight, and a handful of other functions. That said, "customizable" oversells it — it's nowhere near as powerful as the iPhone's Action Button, which can connect to Siri Shortcuts for basically infinite possibilities. You can't even set the Plus Key to open an app of your choosing.

Everything else is standard fare: USB-C port on the bottom, power button and volume rocker on the right edge. The front glass is Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which isn't Corning's top offering but still provides reasonable scratch and drop resistance. Overall, it's a stylish, well-built phone that doesn't scream "budget" in any way.