Some Smart TV Owners Can Now Watch Their Instagram Reels On The Big Screen - Here's How

For those who don't get enough of Instagram on their smartphone, a new app now allows users to scroll through Instagram on their smart TV or streaming stick. Along with Instagram finally releasing an iPad app back in September, Meta is now publicly testing an Instagram for TV app. However, there's a number of restrictions at the time of this writing, including the fact that the app only supports Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks.

Both Meta and Amazon have announced that Instagram for TV is currently available for testing in certain regions. At the time of this writing, the app primarily focuses on Reels, which features short-form, user-generated video content that's already similar to channel surfing in a number of ways. The Instagram for TV app groups Reels into different channels that will match a user's interests — like sports and music — and folks will be able to log into multiple accounts for easy sharing. Even better, setting it up is also rather easy.

While the app is heavily focused on Reels for the time being, Meta does have plans to introduce additional features down the road. This includes things like using your smartphone as a remote for the app, sharing feeds with your friends, different ways to surf and explore, and overall making it easier to find content from your favorite creators. Considering the news, it may be a great time to remember that Instagram now allows you to reset your algorithm recommendations.