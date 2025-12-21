Amazon Stores Solve One Of Retail's Biggest Problems

A common problem all retail stores face is shoplifting. Billions of dollars are lost each year to this widespread issue. Though adolescents may be slightly more likely to shoplift than adults, the average offender doesn't fit any easy profile for store security to monitor. Amazon's retail technology, though designed to streamline shopping, has the added benefit of potentially solving the retail shoplifting crisis.

Not to be confused with Amazon's AI-powered online shopping agent, it's referred to as Amazon Go and is a retail experience that requires no checking out at a manned or self-checkout counter. Customers who enter the store with the Amazon shopping app or Amazon One can, as the company puts it, Just Walk Out with purchases. That's because digital monitoring systems in the store charge you based on what you leave with.

This technology has expanded beyond just Amazon stores. Around the world, stadiums, college bookstores, and hospitals are using the Just Walk Out technology. This is meant to revolutionize the way shopping is done, and it certainly seems convenient. Not everyone, though, will be on board with this process and shoplifters may still persist, even with this extra barrier in their way.