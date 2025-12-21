Amazon Stores Solve One Of Retail's Biggest Problems
A common problem all retail stores face is shoplifting. Billions of dollars are lost each year to this widespread issue. Though adolescents may be slightly more likely to shoplift than adults, the average offender doesn't fit any easy profile for store security to monitor. Amazon's retail technology, though designed to streamline shopping, has the added benefit of potentially solving the retail shoplifting crisis.
Not to be confused with Amazon's AI-powered online shopping agent, it's referred to as Amazon Go and is a retail experience that requires no checking out at a manned or self-checkout counter. Customers who enter the store with the Amazon shopping app or Amazon One can, as the company puts it, Just Walk Out with purchases. That's because digital monitoring systems in the store charge you based on what you leave with.
This technology has expanded beyond just Amazon stores. Around the world, stadiums, college bookstores, and hospitals are using the Just Walk Out technology. This is meant to revolutionize the way shopping is done, and it certainly seems convenient. Not everyone, though, will be on board with this process and shoplifters may still persist, even with this extra barrier in their way.
Amazon Go's solution for shoplifting
Shoplifting is a complex issue. Poverty may drive people to steal, and for some, the act of stealing can be addictive in the same way as gambling. In a traditional retail setting, shoplifting can be hard to address. Offenders may put items in their bags or pockets and try to trick self-checkout machines by sneaking in extra unscanned items. Store tactics like security patrols or locking up certain items don't present a very welcoming experience for all shoppers.
In an effort to solve this, Amazon's Just Walk Out technology uses a combination of cameras and sensors to track what you grab from the shelf and then charge you on your way out. So, theoretically, hiding an item in a purse or a jacket pocket would be impossible, or at least extremely difficult. Amazon is proud of its artificial intelligence developments to make this possible. However, this technology does raise ethical questions.
AI expert Milagros Miceli, who doesn't use ChatGPT, pointed out that Amazon's checkout-free tech relies on cheap monitoring system labor in poorer countries to properly function. Stores with this technology don't have to force shoppers to use it, and can still offer traditional payment options. However, customer's who don't use Just Walk Out could raise some eyebrows and potentially lead to more monitoring during their shopping experience.
Another retail problem Amazon's Just Walk Out tech solves
Aside from curbing shoplifting, Amazon Go's Just Walk Out technology has another added benefit to retail struggles. Not everyone likes the social interaction with cashiers and other store personnel when they shop. Issues like social anxiety — which rewires your brain — can make the thought of speaking with a cashier overwhelming. Even with self-checkout options, store workers may be hovering to ensure no shoplifting is happening and address technology hiccups.
Those who suffer from anxiety, and those with more introverted personalities, may prefer online shopping to avoid these interactions. However, Just Walk Out offers a way around this. You no longer need to speak to a cashier, ask for an item to be unlocked to purchase it, or have a worker help you with the self-checkout machine. This can make going into a retail store a more attractive option for certain people.
Ultimately, more shoppers in stores means more business for big retailers. Through Amazon's Just Walk Out operation, shoplifting should be more easily deterred, customers likely won't feel under as much scrutiny, and high-anxiety shoppers can be more relaxed, making retail easier all around.