Milagros Miceli, A World Expert In AI, Doesn't Use ChatGPT - Here's Why

"No, I don't use it. It's a bit of my conscious consumption. A little because I know everything I know, but also because I work with people who worked on ChatGPT training, and it has turned out very badly. It has destroyed their lives, and OpenAI has never compensated them. So when you work with those people closely or they're friends, it's like you feel like a betrayal."

This statement by Dr. Milagros Miceli in an interview with National Geographic gives her reason for not using ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence (AI) tools. What she says is noteworthy because Dr. Miceli is a computer scientist, researcher, and sociologist with expertise in the field of data and AI. She has published multiple research papers, is a frequent keynote speaker at expert panels, and is a researcher at two institutions.

AI has had a huge rise in recent years. It shows up on apps, search engines, websites, and more. Companies invest money in an effort to be on the cutting edge of AI, while often facing a public that isn't 100% behind the technology. Dr. Miceli's remarks highlight the growing problems and the fear surrounding the rapid increase in AI usage, pointing out issues with how workers are treated, AI taking jobs, and replacing human creativity.