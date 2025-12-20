5 Best Netflix Games That You Have To Play
Netflix is most known for its streaming content from shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Black Mirror, to films such as The Irishman, KPop Demon Hunter, and more. The company is an industry giant that looks to be on the verge of acquiring Warner Bros. for over $72 billion. But Netflix has become more than simply streaming TV and film content: it has become a place for video games.
Netflix has been dabbling in the video game space since 2017, when it began releasing video games based on its original IPs including Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, Narcos, and more. Since those early days, Netflix has expanded its gaming output, now including a number of massive titles free for subscribers. Many of these games are exclusive to smartphones, while several can be played on a TV with friends or on your PC through a browser.
From titles that have sold over 70 million units to award-winning indie games, Netflix is quickly becoming the place to go if you want to play some of the best games released in recent memory. This comes after the company has struggled in the game space with 2022 showing less than 1% of Netflix subscribers trying its mobile game offerings.
Red Dead Redemption
Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is one of the biggest titles to ever make its way onto the Netflix games library. Released originally in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Red Dead Redemption holds the distinction of being one of the highest-rated titles on Metacritic and it's one of Rockstar's most iconic series right behind Grand Theft Auto.
Available on smartphones, Red Dead Redemption is an impressive experience for those with devices that can handle its steep requirements. Some sacrifices had to be made to port Red Dead Redemption to modern smartphones, with a lower framerate and resolution, but it's pretty wild that the team got the game working so well.
When playing on a smaller screen on something like an iPhone 17 Pro Max, many people might not even notice a lot of the cuts that had to be made. The game is still fully playable and still just as fun as it was on the Xbox 360. We truly are living in the future when a game like Red Dead Redemption can run great on a device that you can keep in your pocket.
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
One of the best arcade beat 'em ups of this console generation, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is a fantastic nostalgia-filled romp through the colorful world of everyone's favorite teen turtle brothers. The game features some incredible sprite work, great team mechanics, and fun combat that's easy to pick up and hard to master. If you grew up on the late 80s/early 90s version of TMNT, this is the sort of game you probably always wanted to see again.
Netflix has taken this instant console classic and added it to its mobile game library. The simple controls work great on a mobile device, as you don't need a dozen buttons and key commands to play, making it one of the best games on the platform. What's better is that it features full controller support for those who have a Bluetooth controller like the TMNT pizza-scented one from Microsoft, or a smartphone controller attachment like the GameSir X5s.
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge might just be one of those essential titles everyone should at least try out if they have a Netflix account. It looks fantastic on modern phones thanks to its impressive screens with the vibrant colors popping like a Saturday morning cartoon. It's also a small game, so there's no reason not to give it a download.
WWE 2K25 Netflix Edition
One of the newer releases on this list, WWE 2K25 is a massively popular wrestling simulator that releases each and every year across most consoles and PC. This is not a small game, as the console and PC versions are impressive visual and technical offerings. And while the mobile port for Netflix comes with some downgrades, it's impressive that a game of this nature runs this well on modern smartphones.
The game features fewer match types to take part in, fewer wrestlers, downgraded visuals, but it still features a career mode and multiplayer support for online play against others. There are some corners cut to be sure, but it's still an impressive offering that wrestling fans should enjoy, especially as those fans probably already have a Netflix subscription.
Wrestling simulation titles on smartphones are few and far between, so it's great to see WWE 2K25 in the Netflix library. And it only makes sense to create this port, considering that WWE has a partnership with Netflix. It currently is the streaming home of WWE Raw after a deal worth $5 billion was secured back in 2024. Let's just hope future installments can make some improvements to align this mobile port more closely with its console counterparts.
Tetris Time Warp
Many aren't aware that some select Netflix games can be played on your PC and TV. This includes a number of party games, reimagined Atari classics, and even a few single-player experiences.
One such title is Tetris Time Warp that takes the classic Tetris game and does a couple of cool things. The first is that the game allows for a party experience with up to four players competing against each other. Each player scans a QR code and their phone serves as the controller. On PC, you can simply use your keyboard to play if you are doing so alone, or don't want to use a smartphone.
The second thing that makes Tetris Time Warp special is the time warp function. As you play, specific blocks will look out of place. These blocks come from different versions of Tetris through the years. When you use them to clear a row, you'll be swapped to the version of Tetris that it came from. You might be playing modern Tetris, then swap to the original PC version, before jumping to the Game Boy. It's a fun gimmick that gives this version of Tetris a unique feel that's fun alone or with friends.
Into the Breach
Into the Breach is one of the most acclaimed titles to hit the Netflix gaming library. The game is a classic turn-based strategy title and a masterclass in design. Gameplay takes place on a small eight-by-eight grid where you control three mechs against swarms of bugs. It's the choices that you have in combat that make the game special. You feel like you're up against a seemingly never-ending assault from enemies, but never without options.
Each run feels different as the game features roguelike elements, keeping everything feeling fresh and the game either ending in you securing victory, or the world falling to your enemies. This is also more of a puzzle than pure tactics in that you can always see what enemies will do next. You can plan out strategies and even in failure, it's not always the end.
Losing comes when your power grid is completely destroyed. And when you try again you can take your pilot with you through a time travel story where the future is trying to save the past. As you play, you'll find more pilots, be able to buy new mech squads, and travel through time to try to finally save the world. Into the Breach is an all-time classic and one title everyone should try at least once.