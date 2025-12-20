5 Best Netflix Games That You Have To Play

Netflix is most known for its streaming content from shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Black Mirror, to films such as The Irishman, KPop Demon Hunter, and more. The company is an industry giant that looks to be on the verge of acquiring Warner Bros. for over $72 billion. But Netflix has become more than simply streaming TV and film content: it has become a place for video games.

Netflix has been dabbling in the video game space since 2017, when it began releasing video games based on its original IPs including Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, Narcos, and more. Since those early days, Netflix has expanded its gaming output, now including a number of massive titles free for subscribers. Many of these games are exclusive to smartphones, while several can be played on a TV with friends or on your PC through a browser.

From titles that have sold over 70 million units to award-winning indie games, Netflix is quickly becoming the place to go if you want to play some of the best games released in recent memory. This comes after the company has struggled in the game space with 2022 showing less than 1% of Netflix subscribers trying its mobile game offerings.