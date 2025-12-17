First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Leaked - Here's What You Need To Know
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are about to have the best Christmas ever, considering what happened this week. First, we learned that Marvel will show no fewer than four "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers during the first four weeks of "Avatar 3's" theatrical run. Then, we saw the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on social media, the other MCU movie set to premiere next year. Sony won't release the trailer ahead of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" this week, but rumors say the film is attached to "Anaconda," which hits theaters on December 26. If these rumors pan out, moviegoers will get to see two distinct trailers for the big MCU crossovers scheduled to premiere next year.
After the first "Doomsday" trailer was leaked on social media, some people wondered whether the clip had been generated with AI. The same happened with the first "Brand New Day" trailer. The latter was even lower quality than the first "Doomsday" clip, but at least the audio seemed clear enough. In both cases, Marvel insiders who routinely share MCU scoops on social media claimed the videos were genuine. Also, in both cases, the videos were removed from the web via copyright notices, which suggested that the trailers were genuine.
Considering the MCU calendar for 2026, the first "Brand New Day" trailer release makes even more sense than seeing a teaser for "Doomsday" in theaters right now. We'll see "Spider-Man" (Tom Holland) in a new MCU adventure on July 31, while the "Avengers" crossover premieres on December 18 next year. But "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is an opportunity too good to pass up to promote these superhero flicks. That said, "Spider-Man" fans who want to avoid any "Brand New Day" spoilers should avoid what follows below.
How to watch the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer online
It's been a minute since we last saw Holland suit up in an MCU adventure, as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released in December 2021. The third installment in the MCU's "Spider-Man" story, "No Way Home" made almost $2 billion at the box office, a figure that makes "No Way Home" the most successful MCU film since "Avengers: Endgame." Interestingly, a prolonged leak cycle may have been detrimental to "No Way Home's" success at the box office, as they kept mentioning Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's roles in the movie. "No Way Home" was also a much higher-stakes adventure than the previous films, robbing Peter Parker of everything. Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) died and the entire universe forgot who "Spider-Man" is.
BGR has seen the two halves of the leaked "Brand New Day" trailer on social media. It's still relatively easy to find the two videos, though Sony will likely take down most of the new reshares almost as fast as they go up. "Spider-Man" fans who can't find the trailer will have to wait until next week to see it in theaters and on YouTube, assuming Sony has indeed attached the clip to the "Anaconda" premiere.
What happens in the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?
As if to bridge that four-year gap, the leaked "Brand New Day" trailer starts with Tom Holland recapping the events in "No Way Home." "Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other," Holland says, as Peter. "Something bad was going to happen, and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me." It's unclear who Peter is talking to, but it's a person he trusts, or is forced to speak to. Peter admits he's also "Spider-Man," a superhero that has to do "the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart."
Sadie Sink's character: "You're a mess, Spider-Man. Don't get in my way. Otherwise, it won't just be your friends who don't remember who Peter Parker is."
In the second half of the trailer, we see Peter interacting with "Hulk" (Mark Ruffalo), who doesn't know he's talking to "Spider-Man." It may be "Hulk" that Peter comes for help from. At the end of the second half of the "Brand New Day" trailer, we also get another exciting revelation. "The Punisher" (Jon Bernthal) comes out to save Peter Parker from something or someone. The most interesting reveal in the blurry trailer is the mysterious character Sadie Sink plays in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." She threatens Peter Parker at the end of the first half of the trailer: "You're a mess, Spider-Man. Don't get in my way. Otherwise, it won't just be your friends who don't remember who Peter Parker is." Maybe it's her that Peter may have confided in at the beginning of the trailer.