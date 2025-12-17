First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Leaked - Here's What You Need To Know

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are about to have the best Christmas ever, considering what happened this week. First, we learned that Marvel will show no fewer than four "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers during the first four weeks of "Avatar 3's" theatrical run. Then, we saw the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on social media, the other MCU movie set to premiere next year. Sony won't release the trailer ahead of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" this week, but rumors say the film is attached to "Anaconda," which hits theaters on December 26. If these rumors pan out, moviegoers will get to see two distinct trailers for the big MCU crossovers scheduled to premiere next year.

After the first "Doomsday" trailer was leaked on social media, some people wondered whether the clip had been generated with AI. The same happened with the first "Brand New Day" trailer. The latter was even lower quality than the first "Doomsday" clip, but at least the audio seemed clear enough. In both cases, Marvel insiders who routinely share MCU scoops on social media claimed the videos were genuine. Also, in both cases, the videos were removed from the web via copyright notices, which suggested that the trailers were genuine.

Holy shit the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is real 💀 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) December 16, 2025

Considering the MCU calendar for 2026, the first "Brand New Day" trailer release makes even more sense than seeing a teaser for "Doomsday" in theaters right now. We'll see "Spider-Man" (Tom Holland) in a new MCU adventure on July 31, while the "Avengers" crossover premieres on December 18 next year. But "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is an opportunity too good to pass up to promote these superhero flicks. That said, "Spider-Man" fans who want to avoid any "Brand New Day" spoilers should avoid what follows below.