All 4 Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Trailers Have Started Leaking Online
Several "Avengers: Doomsday" leaks claimed in the past few weeks that Marvel would attach the film's first teaser trailer to "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Some said the clip would be released on December 11, but that date was then moved to December 19. The number of rumored "Doomsday" teasers also increased from one to four. A new teaser will supposedly debut in front of "Fire and Ash" every week, a move likely to generate buzz for Marvel's biggest crossover movie since "Avengers: Endgame" ahead of its December 18, 2026 release date. A few days before the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere, descriptions of the four "Doomsday" trailers have leaked. At least one of them has made it online, as of this writing.
The rumored trailer publicity stunt for "Doomsday" should not surprise longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In late March, Marvel held a five-and-a-half-hour livestream event on YouTube for the next "Avengers" movie, showing another chair with a cast member's name on it every few minutes. In total, Marvel announced 27 actors set to star in "Avengers: Doomsday," and Robert Downey Jr., who plays the film's big villain, Doctor Doom, showed up in the flesh. That event generated 3.1 million social mentions and 275 million views, according to Marvel.
What's notable about the first "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser trailer is that Marvel decided to drop a massive spoiler, one that many moviegoers have probably seen coming. It's unlikely anyone will be able to escape it, but just in case you want to avoid spoilers, or prefer be surprised this week before "Avatar" premieres, you should avoid what follows below.
Avengers: Doomsday trailer release schedule
The Hollywood Reporter said in a newsletter a few days ago that "Avengers: Doomsday" will get four trailers during Avatar 3's theatrical run. A few well-known Marvel insiders then teased the four clips and shared more details about them online as grainy footage of the first trailer leaked. If the information is accurate, each of the first three clips will focus on a single character, including one centering on Doctor Doom. But RDJ's big reveal won't come in the first clip. That's the big surprise Marvel has prepared for fans.
Each Avengers: Doomsday trailer will end with a countdown to the movie's release. https://t.co/sxM493CEJR
— Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) December 13, 2025
The first teaser will feature none other than Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the MCU's original Captain America, whom we last saw at the end of "Endgame" retiring in a different reality with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Marvel did not include Evans' name during the livestream. Evans has been denying rumors about his return to the MCU since 2019. The clip is already circulating on social media, with Marvel removing it via copyright claims as quickly as it reappears. Interestingly, someone used AI tools to recreate a part of the first trailer and upscale it to 4K. That version of the trailer still exists online.
Oh interesting, so they switched the order. Doom was supposed to go first. Okay, no reason for me to hide it then, or people would think I was BSing.
The four "trailers" aren't really trailers they're four short scenes, each focusing on a different character. The one with Steve... https://t.co/h5xD5qV4u6
— MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 15, 2025
The second teaser will reportedly show Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the second of the big three MCU and "Avengers" stars. The trailer will drop in "Avatar 3's" second week in theaters, on or around December 25. The third character-focused "Doomsday" trailer will star Doctor Doom, with Marvel set to release it a week later, on or around January 2nd. Finally, rumors say the fourth "Doomsday" trailer will be released in the fourth week, or around January 9th. This should be the first full-length "Doomsday" trailer.
How to watch the Avengers: Doomsday trailers online
Marvel's "Doomsday" trailer stunt has another purpose in addition to generating buzz. It's a way to convince more moviegoers to buy tickets to see "Avatar: Fire and Ash" multiple times, which will benefit Marvel's parent company, Disney. But you won't have to worry about rewatching James Cameron's movie multiple times just for the sake of enjoying those short trailers featuring your favorite Avengers.
As this week's events proved, the trailers will inevitably leak online, either before they show up in theaters or once they begin appearing along "Fire and Ash". It's relatively easy to find the leaked trailers, despite Marvel's best efforts to remove them. But you should ensure you don't fall for any fake, AI-generated "Doomsday" clips, which are also going around.
It's unclear at this time when Marvel will release the four trailers online. The company may wait until all four of them have hit theaters before uploading them to YouTube, but that's just speculation based on what leakers have been saying. There's no announcement from the studio at this time.