All 4 Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Trailers Have Started Leaking﻿ Online

Several "Avengers: Doomsday" leaks claimed in the past few weeks that Marvel would attach the film's first teaser trailer to "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Some said the clip would be released on December 11, but that date was then moved to December 19. The number of rumored "Doomsday" teasers also increased from one to four. A new teaser will supposedly debut in front of "Fire and Ash" every week, a move likely to generate buzz for Marvel's biggest crossover movie since "Avengers: Endgame" ahead of its December 18, 2026 release date. A few days before the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere, descriptions of the four "Doomsday" trailers have leaked. At least one of them has made it online, as of this writing.

The rumored trailer publicity stunt for "Doomsday" should not surprise longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In late March, Marvel held a five-and-a-half-hour livestream event on YouTube for the next "Avengers" movie, showing another chair with a cast member's name on it every few minutes. In total, Marvel announced 27 actors set to star in "Avengers: Doomsday," and Robert Downey Jr., who plays the film's big villain, Doctor Doom, showed up in the flesh. That event generated 3.1 million social mentions and 275 million views, according to Marvel.

What's notable about the first "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser trailer is that Marvel decided to drop a massive spoiler, one that many moviegoers have probably seen coming. It's unlikely anyone will be able to escape it, but just in case you want to avoid spoilers, or prefer be surprised this week before "Avatar" premieres, you should avoid what follows below.