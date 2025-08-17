This Stunning Avengers: Doomsday Plot Leak Ties The Movie To Endgame Beautifully
Not counting "Thunderbolts*" ("The New Avengers"), we hadn't had any Avengers adventures in the MCU since "Avengers: Endgame." It's easily one of the big misses of the MCU, whose crossovers have focused on smaller teams of heroes so far. "Avengers: Doomsday" will fix that when it hits theaters in December 2026 while simultaneously kicking off the conclusion of "The Multiverse Saga."
The "Doomsday" production is underway at the time of this writing, and while Marvel is trying to prevent plot leaks, there's no shortage of rumors detailing some of the film's action. Interestingly, one of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" credit scenes might have confirmed a big "Doomsday" plot leak, though that rumor did not spoil the entire movie.
Since then, a prominent leaker seems to have dropped a significant plot detail that ties "Doomsday" to "Endgame" in the best possible way, picking up right after the previous "Avengers" outing. While it's too early to confirm this spoiler, a different insider provided a few minor "Doomsday" details that might confirm that "Doomsday"-"Endgame" connection.
If you want to avoid Marvel spoilers as much as possible, especially those tied to "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," you'll want to avoid what follows.
The biggest loose end in Avengers: Endgame
One of the most hotly debated events at the end of "Endgame" concerns the fate of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). As a reminder, Steve Rogers retired to marry Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), concluding Captain America's arc in the best possible way. While Marvel explained officially that Steve Rogers created a different reality when he went back to the past to marry the love of his life, some MCU fans think Steve went to the past of Earth-616, the MCU's main universe. I will say that I wanted to see what Steve Rogers did after "Endgame" since 2019, but Marvel never gave us that story.
Fast-forward to mid-August 2025, and well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello dropped a bombshell spoiler on X, as related by Redditors. If her claims are accurate, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) wants Steve Rogers dead because he created the incursions when he traveled back to the past to find a different version of Peggy.
As we've learned from "Endgame" and the "Loki" TV show, changing the past isn't possible. Instead of modifying past events, you end up with new timelines. Before Loki (Tom Hiddleston) became the guardian of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the multiverse, the TVA would often destroy new timelines. Steve Rogers growing old with Peggy Carter must be something He Who Remains accepted before his death. Either that, or that version of Kang never got to deal with Rogers.
Whatever the explanation for Steve Rogers marrying Peggy in that alternate universe, if the "Doomsday" plot detail above is accurate, we'll see the former Captain America return in the next "Avengers" movies.
Will Chris Evans return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars?
For years, we've heard that Chris Evans would be back as Captain America, just like Robert Downey Jr. would be back as Iron Man. Marvel confirmed that RDJ would indeed appear in "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars," but shocked fans by giving the beloved "Iron Man" actor a different role: Doctor Doom. Marvel has yet to confirm Evans' return. Even if that rumor above is true, that's the type of surprise that Marvel can save for the premiere.
That said, there's a different report that seems to somewhat confirm the "Doomsday"-"Endgame" connection. The well-connected Marvel insider Alex Perez answered a new round of questions from MCU fans on The Cosmic Circus. This "Q&A" edition was dedicated to "Doomsday," and Perez answered several questions about the film.
Perez revealed that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is the film's protagonist "in the same way Josh Brolin's Thanos was the main character of 'Avengers: Infinity War.' Perez explained that Doom's motivations concern the fate of the multiverse: "He sees the incursions that are happening as a danger to the Multiverse, and he wants to put a stop to it using a young Franklin Richards. He sees himself as the hero in this story and will do whatever it takes to make sure he stays on top."
Would that involve finding the source of incursions and killing them? If so, then the "Doomsday"-"Endgame" plot detail above stands. Also, Perez said that both Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell will appear in next year's big "Avengers" crossover. He summarized their arcs as "[e]nd of the world, forced out of retirement, a hero's job is never done." This suggests that the two actors will appear in "Doomsday," adding further credence to MyTimeToShineHello's rumor.