This Stunning Avengers: Doomsday Plot Leak Ties The Movie To Endgame Beautifully﻿

Not counting "Thunderbolts*" ("The New Avengers"), we hadn't had any Avengers adventures in the MCU since "Avengers: Endgame." It's easily one of the big misses of the MCU, whose crossovers have focused on smaller teams of heroes so far. "Avengers: Doomsday" will fix that when it hits theaters in December 2026 while simultaneously kicking off the conclusion of "The Multiverse Saga."

The "Doomsday" production is underway at the time of this writing, and while Marvel is trying to prevent plot leaks, there's no shortage of rumors detailing some of the film's action. Interestingly, one of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" credit scenes might have confirmed a big "Doomsday" plot leak, though that rumor did not spoil the entire movie.

Since then, a prominent leaker seems to have dropped a significant plot detail that ties "Doomsday" to "Endgame" in the best possible way, picking up right after the previous "Avengers" outing. While it's too early to confirm this spoiler, a different insider provided a few minor "Doomsday" details that might confirm that "Doomsday"-"Endgame" connection.

If you want to avoid Marvel spoilers as much as possible, especially those tied to "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," you'll want to avoid what follows.