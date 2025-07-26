Shocking Fantastic Four Credits Scene Seems To Confirm Avengers: Doomsday Leaks

We've waited for years for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and Marvel's big reboot is finally in theaters. Nearly 20 years after the MCU's start, we finally have a First Family that will interact with the Avengers in the upcoming "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" movies. The wait was certainly worth it, especially after the less spectacular MCU years that followed the massive success of "Endgame." Marvel has been in course-correction mode ahead of the "Multiverse Saga's" conclusion, looking to improve the quality of its stories before the final "Avengers" movies close this chapter.

Thankfully, "The Fantastic Four" follows in the footsteps of "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Captain America: Brave New World," and "Thunderbolts*" (aka "The New Avengers"). It's fun and full of heart and passion. "First Steps" works well as a standalone movie, especially considering that the action happens in a different universe. That's not a spoiler, as it's something Marvel confirmed around the time the first trailer rolled out.

"First Steps" also delivers the hooks needed to tie this first "Fantastic Four" adventure to the larger MCU, including the upcoming "Doomsday" crossover. The main way this happens is through a shocking credits scene that sets the stage for what comes next. However, this credits scene also seems to confirm a massive plot spoiler for "Avengers: Doomsday."

Do not proceed if you want to avoid spoilers. Instead, read our spoiler-free "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" review.