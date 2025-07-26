Shocking Fantastic Four Credits Scene Seems To Confirm Avengers: Doomsday Leaks
We've waited for years for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and Marvel's big reboot is finally in theaters. Nearly 20 years after the MCU's start, we finally have a First Family that will interact with the Avengers in the upcoming "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" movies. The wait was certainly worth it, especially after the less spectacular MCU years that followed the massive success of "Endgame." Marvel has been in course-correction mode ahead of the "Multiverse Saga's" conclusion, looking to improve the quality of its stories before the final "Avengers" movies close this chapter.
Thankfully, "The Fantastic Four" follows in the footsteps of "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Captain America: Brave New World," and "Thunderbolts*" (aka "The New Avengers"). It's fun and full of heart and passion. "First Steps" works well as a standalone movie, especially considering that the action happens in a different universe. That's not a spoiler, as it's something Marvel confirmed around the time the first trailer rolled out.
"First Steps" also delivers the hooks needed to tie this first "Fantastic Four" adventure to the larger MCU, including the upcoming "Doomsday" crossover. The main way this happens is through a shocking credits scene that sets the stage for what comes next. However, this credits scene also seems to confirm a massive plot spoiler for "Avengers: Doomsday."
Do not proceed if you want to avoid spoilers. Instead, read our spoiler-free "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" review.
The ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps
"The Fantastic Four" trailer above served as the last barrier between you and massive "First Steps" spoilers. If you're reading this, it means you saw the movie and know how it all ends or you don't care about being spoiled.
Whatever the case, I'll remind you that Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) dies at the end of "First Steps" in one of the most emotional scenes in a Marvel movie in recent memory. It's all to save her newborn baby, Franklin. We get to experience the heartbreak of the other three heroes only briefly, as Franklin has powers the Fantastic Four can only dream of. All he has to do is touch Sue to bring her back to life.
The first credits scene jumps four years into the future on Earth-828. Franklin is four years old, and Sue is reading him a book. While mom walks away to find a new book, young Franklin receives a surprising visit from Doctor Doom. This is probably Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom, but we don't get to see his face. Also important to note is that the credits scene was filmed during the "Doomsday" production, with the Russo brothers directing. Like Galactus (Ralph Ineson), Doctor Doom is interested in Franklin's abilities. And unlike the massive villain of "The Fantastic Four," Doom will actually get Franklin.
Avengers: Doomsday plot leaks
The "Fantastic Four" credits scene doesn't actually show us Doctor Doom kidnapping Franklin. And it'll be interesting to see the fight between Doom and Sue if that happens in the scenes that follow the tag on "The Fantastic Four." But "Doomsday" plot leaks from mid-June and early July said that Doom would take Franklin away from his family to Universe X.
There's indirect evidence from the "Thunderbolts*" credits scene that Franklin will be taken. The Fantastic Four develop technology to jump to different realities, and they choose Earth-616. Why would they come to this particular universe? We have no idea. They could be seeking help from similarly powerful superheroes, or they're simply tracking Doom's energy signature. Also, let's remember the Fantastic Four ship in "Thunderbolts*" looks different than the one in "First Steps," and now we know why. The four-year time difference between the main action in "The Fantastic Four" and the credits scene must have given Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) plenty of time to overhaul the ship for interdimensional travel.
"Doomsday" plot leaks from June (Maxblizz, Reddit, and our previous coverage), and early July (Maxblizz) tell a similar story. Most of them come from an insider named James Mack, who shared them on X. Doom is looking to create his own world. For that to happen, he has to eliminate Earth-616, which is protected by two anchors. One is dead (Iron Man), but the other one is very much alive (Tom Holland's Spider-Man).
What's Franklin's role?
Also, Doom wants to revive the most powerful Scarlet Witch of all. You might have guessed by now: It's Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" implies that Wanda dies, though we never see her body. That's where Franklin comes in, as Doom wants his abilities to revive Wanda.
The "Doomsday" plot leak also seems to confirm the big fight at the X-Men mansion in the universe where Monica Rambeau ended up at the end of "The Marvels." That universe's anchor being is a Professor X (Patrick Stewart) variant that Doom wants to kill. Interestingly, Earth-616 and Earth-10005 — where Monica is — are on a collision course.
Thankfully, the current "Doomsday" plot leaks don't tell us how the movie ends, so there are plenty of details left to uncover. "Avengers: Secret Wars" won't be out until December 18, 2026, so there's plenty of time for the full story to leak. Until then, the clip above does a great job summarizing the connections between "The Fantastic Four" and "Doomsday."