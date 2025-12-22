5 Essential Android Apps That Can Replace Clunky Gadgets

Modern smartphones are so powerful that you can run AI chatbots locally on your iPhone or Android device without breaking a sweat. This is all thanks to the continuous advancements in mobile chips that have been built over decades of research and development. But besides adding powerful chips capable of handling some processor-intensive tasks, companies also include many sensors on your Android phone that make the device capable of doing more than just communication, web browsing, and social media.

Your Android phone has several sensors that each add specific features to the device. Your phone might not expose you to them in your daily life with its preloaded applications, though. Thankfully, several Android apps take advantage of your phone's sensors, allowing you to effectively do away with certain clunky gadgets. Instead of buying a separate product, installing an app and using it may be all you need to do.

While tons of apps are available in the Google Play Store, we focused strictly on those that make certain gadgets redundant and that we still use today. You can check our full methodology at the end of the article.