5 Costco Gifts Under $50 For The Techie In Your Life

Who doesn't love listening to music? Why settle for tinny smartphone speakers when you can easily connect your phone to a portable Bluetooth speaker? Of course, many higher-quality Bluetooth speakers don't come cheap and are often bulky, making portability an issue. Well, Anker's Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker 2-pack Bundle bucks both these trends. Not only is the speaker extremely portable thanks to its pocketable size, but it's also really affordable — and the cherry on top is that you get two in this bundle from Costco, all for $39.99.

Any recipient of this gift could easily leave one at home while packing its twin for their outings. Or they can take both and pair them for some slick stereo output. These Anker speakers also offer an IP67 rating, which means you can submerge them for up to half an hour in 3.3 feet of water — plus they float, ensuring pool parties and beach outings aren't a worry. And at 20 hours of battery life per charge, you know these speakers will outlast any holiday gatherings.

Of course, how these speakers sound is what matters most, and plenty of reviews and user reports detail that they are very punchy, delivering excellent sound quality for their size. No matter how you slice it, this Anker Soundcore Select 4 Go speaker bundle sounds good, looks good, and is really portable and very durable — all at a price that won't break the bank. Talk about a perfect tech gift, especially when Anker is among the top choices for Bluetooth speaker brands.