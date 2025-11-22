4 Nearly Invisible Smart Home Security Gadgets You Need To Install

The Layla Eco Noise Monitoring Device is designed for Airbnbs and other home rentals and can precisely record the decibel levels of a room. For hosts, the device is useful to track whether guests are too loud, which can lead to complaints from neighbors and even fines. It's also useful for homeowners who are away from home and want something discreet to detect activity that's not a hidden camera. This noise monitoring device can alert you via the app if it detects unusual sound levels and spikes. For example, if someone breaks a window or smashes a lock to get in, the app will likely pick it up and alert you. The device also doesn't record or store sound, so you don't have to worry about being monitored in your own home.

Though this model is billed as a noise monitor, it also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Most notably, it's also a motion detector and temperature tracker. These features are there to detect parties, which are a source of high decibel levels, but they can also be used to detect intruders. Motion detectors are a surefire way to know if someone is in your home, and there are other smart ways to use motion detectors around your home. The temperature sensor is more subtle — it likely wouldn't register a temperature difference if it's just one or two intruders, though it would come in handy if any would-be thieves start a fire.