4 Nearly Invisible Smart Home Security Gadgets You Need To Install
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart home security is a big deal, with the industry expected to grow by an average of 15% yearly over the next five years. Products like doorbell cameras and motion sensors give homeowners peace of mind at night or when away from their property. However, burglars have caught on to the latest smart home security technologies. In some cases, having a doorbell camera or other noticeable security measure can attract thieves because it signals valuables inside the home. That's why it's more necessary than ever to switch to using hidden cameras and sensors that provide an additional layer of security — by giving burglars a false sense of security.
Modern smart home security gadgets like lightbulb cameras and vibration sensors hide in plain sight and can covertly send you alerts straight to your phone. Even something like a smart pet feeder, which also records and sends alerts, can be a great security device in a pinch. If you feel your home security is too basic or obvious, we've chosen some great products that blend into your home naturally.
LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera
Anything can be a camera in today's day and age — even a lightbulb. The LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera is a popular option on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.1 from over 13,000 reviewers. The device, which records both locally on a 128 GB microSD card and on the cloud, can fit into most lightbulb sockets and is waterproof, ensuring it can even be used outdoors. With motion detection and motion tracking, this camera can track everyone from kids playing in the yard to would-be burglars attempting to break in.
You can also set activity zones via the LaView app to focus on specific areas, making it easier to spot what you're looking for. If you're worried about intruders at night, the camera has color night vision capabilities. Though the camera can distinguish between people and objects, anything with a human-like shape (like a teddy bear) could trigger an alert, so keep that in mind. In addition to being a camera, the bulb has a built-in siren and spotlight, and it can detect sound. You can even talk through the camera, which will spook just about anyone. The list goes on, but the bottom line is that this lightbulb camera is feature-rich and just $28 — a solid choice if you're looking to ditch Arlo for good.
Aqara Zigbee Vibration Sensor
The Aqara Zigbee Vibration Sensor is a tiny, nearly invisible device small enough to go unnoticed by a burglar, especially if it's hiding in a drawer or stuck onto a white surface where it can blend in seamlessly. Even if it's spotted, it doesn't look like much — just a square piece of plastic. The device costs $19.99 and can alert you whenever it senses movement. It adheres to most surfaces, no tools required, and the battery can last up to two years.
Stick this Aqara vibration sensor to your front door, jewelry drawer, safe, painting, or your home's first-floor windows and entrances to detect any signs of would-be thieves (or put it on the pantry door to find out who's sneaking off with cookies in the middle of the night). When the device detects any movement, it can send push notifications to your phone via the Aqara app. Just know that for the sensor to work with your phone, you will need one of Aqara's smart home hubs, which are sold separately. With one of these hubs, you can keep track of up to 128 Aqara devices in your home, ensuring you can put a sensor on just about every door and window, if you feel like it.
Layla Eco Noise Monitoring Device
The Layla Eco Noise Monitoring Device is designed for Airbnbs and other home rentals and can precisely record the decibel levels of a room. For hosts, the device is useful to track whether guests are too loud, which can lead to complaints from neighbors and even fines. It's also useful for homeowners who are away from home and want something discreet to detect activity that's not a hidden camera. This noise monitoring device can alert you via the app if it detects unusual sound levels and spikes. For example, if someone breaks a window or smashes a lock to get in, the app will likely pick it up and alert you. The device also doesn't record or store sound, so you don't have to worry about being monitored in your own home.
Though this model is billed as a noise monitor, it also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Most notably, it's also a motion detector and temperature tracker. These features are there to detect parties, which are a source of high decibel levels, but they can also be used to detect intruders. Motion detectors are a surefire way to know if someone is in your home, and there are other smart ways to use motion detectors around your home. The temperature sensor is more subtle — it likely wouldn't register a temperature difference if it's just one or two intruders, though it would come in handy if any would-be thieves start a fire.
Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera
This final product is not designed as a smart home security device, which means there are some caveats. But first, the Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera is exactly what it says it is: A cat feeder with a built-in 1080p camera. The camera itself is pointed at the bowls to capture video of any of your pets eating. There are similar feeders for dogs that work the same, but this cat feeder from Petlibro is our top choice since it has a positive rating from nearly 6,000 reviewers. The model costs $180, but sometimes you can find it on sale for a lot cheaper — even as low as $115.
A cat feeder with a camera does not a security device make. That's a fair point, but what makes it a security device is the motion detector. The camera starts rolling as soon as it detects any movement, whether it be your cats eating or a burglar walking past. It stores the footage on the device via a MicroSD card, but it can also save it to the cloud. Additionally, you can view a live stream of the camera when it detects motion, giving you a real-time look of your home. But we do have to mention that there is one caveat if you're using it as a security device: It can only shoot video from a low angle. That means you'll only see intruders' shoes. The upside is that it also had two-way audio in case you want to chat with your kitties or spook a cat burglar.
How we chose the smart home security products on this list
As tech experts, we selected products that we believe can provide real value to your home security network and deliver on the promise of being nearly invisible. The items on this list were chosen after searching through forums and researching Amazon listings, and all of them received positive reviews from a hefty sample of customers. Whether you've heavily invested in home security or are just getting started, this list of nearly invisible smart home security products can help you make your next home security purchase worthwhile.