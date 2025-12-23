4 Ways Scammers Are Using AI To Trick You (And How To Stay Safe)

In addition to traditional phishing scams, scammers have also utilized AI to enhance their efforts at spear phishing and catfishing. Spear phishing is when a scammer tailors their scam to your publicly available personal information, such as what you've posted to a personal social media account. Catfishing is a similar scam in which a scammer creates a false identity in an effort to get close to you and solicit money, a tactic often used for romance scams.

Similar to regular phishing scams, AI can also be used to enhance these other kinds of scams. Rather than feeding an LLM corporate messages, though, a scammer may feed it your information, scraped from your social media accounts, in an effort to create a virtual person who just so happens to share all of your hobbies and interests. These tactics could also be used to create a facsimile of you yourself in an effort to target your friends or family members.

While it's unpleasant to think that everyone on every social media platform is out to get you, it's unfortunately something of a necessary precaution. If you're contacted by a stranger via direct message or email, treat them with a healthy degree of skepticism, and immediately break contact if they ask you for money, try to pressure you into investing, or urge you to purchase something like shady products or crypto. In the event a scammer is trying to mimic you with AI, you should give your friends and family members a secondary, private means of contacting you. If they ever receive a message from "you" that seems off-base, they should contact you through this second method to verify.