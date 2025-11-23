These 7 AI Chatbots Are Better Than ChatGPT, According To Users

OpenAI might not have invented AI chatbots, but ChatGPT certainly popularized them. ChatGPT-3.5's launch in November 2022 is widely regarded as the moment generative AI went mainstream. Suddenly, any of us could use a general-purpose large-language model (LLM), capable of human-like dialogue, and we could ask it all the stupid questions we wanted to. Within months, ChatGPT surpassed 100 million monthly active users, marking the fastest growth ever recorded for a software product at the time. But OpenAI wasn't the only player in town for very long. Within six months, Google accelerated the public release of Bard (later renamed Gemini), Anthropic launched Claude, and Meta released LLaMA.

ChatGPT was the first AI system that many people talked to directly. Its name became shorthand for AI itself, and it still dominates the AI chatbot market worldwide. So, it was a surprise that in a recent study by British company Prolific, it only placed eighth. It was bested by two Gemini models, two versions of DeepSeek, a couple of Groks, and the French AI bot — Mistral Magistral. ChatGPT usually does a bit better than that in independent rankings. According to Prolific, that's because those studies weren't testing the things that really matter. The company created its own benchmark, called "Humaine." Its blog post states, "AI evaluation has been dominated by technical benchmarks that, while important, fail to capture what people actually value."

So, what do people value? According to the study, we want chatbots that understand what we're saying, don't get confused if the conversation changes direction, give clear answers, and tell the truth.