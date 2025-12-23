Anthropic, the developer of the artificial intelligence (AI) known as Claude, is running an experiment in its offices. In an effort to test AI autonomy in a controlled environment, it is having an AI run its own business in the form of a vending machine. Anthropic has previously found that Claude AI has its own moral code, so perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that when the AI that ran this vending machine business thought it was being scammed, it decided to attempt to contact the FBI.

The message did not actually go through to the FBI, because the development team monitors all outgoing communication to ensure what is permissible and what is not for safety reasons. The AI that runs the vending machine itself is referred to as Claudius. Claudius takes orders from workers at the office, such as food or t-shirts, purchases these items from vendors that put them into the machine, and then allows the worker to pick the item up. The purpose was for workers to test and even scam Claudius to see how it would respond to situations.

Claudius even had its own CEO to help it make business decisions. It was another AI called Seymour Cash. While the experiment has been eye-opening in the way AI behaves when given business control, it also presents a level of concern in how much we can trust AI to make business decisions without human oversight.