Here's What Might Happen When The AI Bubble Pops

"When [the bubble] breaks, it's going to be really bad, and not just for people in AI," entrepreneur and AI expert Jerry Kaplan said at a Silicon Valley panel recorded by the BBC. "It's going to drag down the rest of the economy." This warning comes at a time when economists, investors, business owners, and the public at large are questioning whether all the money being poured into artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be worth it. Will it all pay off in a speculative future where AI might lead to a better and thriving society, or will the bubble burst and impact the global economy with it?

A bubble forms when excitement drives valuations beyond what the technology or business fundamentals can justify. With AI, huge amounts of money are being funneled into companies, and investors are betting heavily on the promise of AI reshaping society. This boom, however, may not be sustainable.

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, still hasn't turned a profit despite massive investment. Nvidia has also seen a surge in money because of the demand for its computational products to meet AI needs –- and this AI-driven chip shortage could make the products you buy more expensive. However, much of that demand is driven by circular investments. Companies funded by Nvidia then spend that money to buy its products. As these patterns intensify, the question becomes that if we are in a bubble, and how bad it will be if it bursts?