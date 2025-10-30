AI-Driven Chip Shortages Could Make Your Next Smartphone Cost More

Unfortunately, there's not much information on just how high prices might rise. Reports have indicated that both Samsung and Xiaomi appear to be looking at possibly raising the prices of their smartphones. Samsung's reasoning, according to a report from Hankyung, all comes down to the amount of memory required for many of the AI features that are so vital to the phone's operation. While many AI features can be run on the device directly, others require access to massive AI data centers, where the cloud can process the information that the AI programs need.

As for what is causing the shortages, it's the number of servers that are needed with high-bandwidth memory, or HBM. This type of memory is more expensive to manufacture than DRAM — which is used in RAM, which phones and other devices require. As such, it seems more manufacturers are focused on creating HBM over DRAM, which is leading to a shortage and rise in prices for the memory chips needed to power the actual consumer devices.

Those price changes are then being pushed onto the consumer, with Xiaomi telling Reuters specifically that the "cost pressure has transferred to the pricing of our new products" and that "rising costs of memory chips are far beyond expectations." Further, the report from Reuters notes that these prices could continue to rise, which could mean even more price hikes on phones in the future.