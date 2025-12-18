Say Goodbye To These 17 Products Apple Discontinued In 2025
Compared to previous years, 2025 wasn't the most packed for Apple releases. With only two events and lots of reports saying products were delayed due to the schedule for the all-new Siri, it seems 2026 is going to be one of the most interesting years for new pieces of technology. The company might expand into smart home products and AR glasses.
Still, it doesn't mean that Apple hasn't released new products, nor discontinued some others. As a matter of fact, the company had a handful of new devices throughout 2025 going from iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and other accessories. That said, the products you'd find at the Apple Store in early 2025 are fairly different from the ones you can find now.
This is why BGR is gathering all the products Apple discontinued in 2025, usually in favor of updated iterations. Here's everything the company stopped selling this year, and what the company replaced it with.
Apple discontinued five iPhones this year
The iPhone lineup is fairly different from what it was a year ago. For example, Apple ditched the iPhone SE lineup in favor of the iPhone 16e, released early this year with an iPhone 14-like look, a similar chip to the iPhone 16, and Apple Intelligence support. However, with the release of this phone, Apple also removed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, making an entire lineup that supports Apple Intelligence.
By September, with the release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup, Apple discontinued for good the iPhone Plus models, as the iPhone 16 Plus was the last non-Pro big phone. As usual, the company also removed from stores the previous iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in favor of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which feature a new design, a glass and aluminum finish, and a vapor chamber to cooldown the device when the processor gets too hot.
More interestingly, the iPhone lineup will once again look a lot different a year from now, as Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17e, the Pro models of the iPhone 18, and its first-ever foldable device. By early 2027, the company should unveil the iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e.
iPad and Apple Watch models were also discontinued
Early this year, Apple also discontinued the 2022 iPad 10, which featured the A14 Bionic chip. While customers had big expectations for the base model iPad, which was rumored to get Apple Intelligence capabilities, Apple decided to upgrade it with the A16 Bionic, maintaining it as the only iPad without Apple Intelligence support. The company also upgraded the iPad Air with the M3 chip. More interestingly, the M2 iPad Air hadn't completed a year when Apple decided to discontinue the device. Such a move has happened before with the iPad lineup, with the shortest cycle being after the iPad 3 HD, which got replaced seven months later for the iPad 4.
Regarding the Apple Watch lineup, Apple followed its trend to discontinue the previous main Apple Watch for the new one (aka Apple Watch Series 10 in favor of the Series 11). However, the company also finally discontinued the 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, with 5G and satellite support and a better display.
Apple also discontinued the previous Apple Watch SE with a more impressive model featuring Always-On display, a new wrist temperature sensor, the S10 chip, and 5G capabilities — making the budget Apple Watch an even better choice.
Say goodbye to these three Macs
Unlike the previous year, 2025 hasn't been a big year for Macs. This year, the company only released three new models, which is very unusual since the introduction of Apple Silicon in late 2020. As usual, in the spring, Apple upgraded, with the MacBook Air. Now with the M4 chip and a new light blue color, this budget MacBook got faster, and with a bigger battery life in both 13-inch and 15-inch models.
A surprise of this year has been the Mac Studio, which previously had the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, and was updated almost two years later with the M4 Max and M3 Ultra processors. This decision of going with an M3 Ultra instead of an M4 Ultra was weird at the time, but later Apple explained that not every generation of chips will have an Ultra version. Still, an M5 Ultra model is rumored to be introduced in 2026.
Finally, Apple updated the base MacBook Pro model with the M5 chip. The company decided to delay the introduction of the more powerful versions for early 2026. Still, the M5 processor is already making the news thanks to its impressive gains in graphic performance and AI tasks. That said, if rumors are accurate, Apple has a big 2026 planned for Macs.
Accessories and wearables also said goodbye in 2025
In 2025, Apple gave the iPad Air M3 a proper Magic Keyboard, as it no longer shares the same (old) accessory from previous iterations of the iPad Pro. Apple also updated its MagSafe charger with Qi2.2 technology, bringing up to 25W of power when charging the latest iPhone 17 models.
A more impressive accessory upgrade was the AirPods Pro 3, as Apple discontinued the second-generation model. While both earbuds continue to use the same H2 chip, Apple reengineered its internal parts to improve audio quality while adding a heart rate sensor — perfect for never missing a beat while working out. The company also improved the battery life of this device on a single charge.
Last but not least, Apple discontinued the first generation of the Apple Vision Pro in favor of an M5 version. This updated model doesn't fix the flaws of the first iteration, but improves its display with a faster processor. Some applications also run smoother and there's a new dual-knit band for extra comfort. Still, battery life, weight, price, and lack of apps are still big concerns for Apple's second generation spatial computer. That said, it's unclear when Apple might release a proper upgrade for the Vision Pro, as rumors suggest it's now focused on its AR glasses.