Say Goodbye To These 17 Products Apple Discontinued In 2025

Compared to previous years, 2025 wasn't the most packed for Apple releases. With only two events and lots of reports saying products were delayed due to the schedule for the all-new Siri, it seems 2026 is going to be one of the most interesting years for new pieces of technology. The company might expand into smart home products and AR glasses.

Still, it doesn't mean that Apple hasn't released new products, nor discontinued some others. As a matter of fact, the company had a handful of new devices throughout 2025 going from iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and other accessories. That said, the products you'd find at the Apple Store in early 2025 are fairly different from the ones you can find now.

This is why BGR is gathering all the products Apple discontinued in 2025, usually in favor of updated iterations. Here's everything the company stopped selling this year, and what the company replaced it with.