Sandra Bullock Rejected Two Roles In The Best '90s Sci-Fi Movie

An interesting game movie fans like to play is to identify actors who passed on roles that would ultimately become iconic. One of the more famous examples is Al Pacino turning down the role of Han Solo in "Star Wars" because he simply didn't understand the script. There are dozens of similar examples, and every year more of these stories come to light as actors and moviemakers make the rounds on the interview and podcast circuit.

For movie buffs, this is hardly a surprise. Typically, directors audition several actors for lead roles. When a director finds a favorite and makes an offer, sometimes the actor turns it down due to scheduling conflicts or — as was the case with Pacino — because the role doesn't click with them.

One of the lesser-known examples of "what might have been" movie trivia is that Sandra Bullock could have starred in "The Matrix" films – not (initially at least) as Trinity, but as Neo. In other words, the role that Keanu Reeves made iconic almost went to Bullock.

During an interview with The Wrap a few years ago, veteran film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said that "The Matrix" team were having an incredibly hard time finding the right actor to play Neo. Of course, this was before producers honed in on Reeves. As a result, the team briefly considered changing the character to a woman.

"We went out to so many people I don't remember," di Bonaventura said. "We were getting desperate. We went to Sandy Bullock and said 'We'll change Neo to a girl.'"

"The Matrix" producers ultimately sent Bullock the script, but nothing ever came of it. What's more, and as a testament to how popular Bullock was at the time, Bullock also turned down the role of Trinity in "The Matrix" films.