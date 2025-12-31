5 Westerns You Have To Watch If You Don't Like The Genre

Don't be fooled, casual filmgoer. Not every movie has to have big explosions, superhero landings, or computer graphics that could set data centers on fire. Way back, Hollywood was run on steely-eyed close-ups and standoffs between good and bad guys shooting from the hip. Yes, there's no doubt that the Western genre is laced with some absolute classics that die-hard fans would no doubt recommend, but you're not a die-hard fan, are you? Well, at least we reckon that's why you're here. Isn't that right, partner?

Should you fancy riding out west and getting a taste of just what kind of great movies are available in the Western genre, we've got a great collection of entry points to help you on the way. Tales of revenge, justice, and team-ups that got cheers long before even the Avengers assembled. Here is our carefully curated compilation of Westerns for those who aren't fans of the genre but are likely to love it after giving these movies a chance. We'll get things going with one of the greatest Westerns ever made, which comes with a harmonica solo that will be embedded in your brain by the time you're finished.