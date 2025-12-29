Is Google Photos Actually Free?

Whether or not you consider Google Photos a free service is complicated, despite the simple premise. Google Photos launched in 2015 as a free service to house your photos with unlimited storage for videos and images. But this changed in 2021, when Google announced a hard cap of 15 gigabytes on Photos' free storage, sharing this limit with Gmail and Drive, to "keep pace with the growing demand for storage." While a few Pixel phones retained their free photo storage after 2021, Google Photos mostly moved to an optional subscription model that requires Google One to expand your storage.

Google Photos remains as important as other essential Android apps, since it's free to download and lets you store a limited amount of photos, whether they are high-quality or not. If you actually want to take advantage of every Google Photos feature without having to stress about storage, though, you're going to have to pay for a Google One subscription. This means Google Photos is free to use, with some limitations that ultimately require a subscription to offer you the full service. So it's both free and paid, all at once.

It's easy to see why answering whether Google Photos is free can be confusing when the features and pricing to unlock Google Photos' full capabilities are part of a subscription for a seemingly separate service. But we're here to set the record straight.