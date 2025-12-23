Paul Dano's Sci-Fi Masterpiece About Humanity's Future With AI Is Streaming On Netflix

It's both eerie and exciting to watch the AI race unfold. Regardless of how you feel about the technology, there's evidence it's advancing at an alarming rate — but no one really knows how the deployment and integration of AI into society is going to play out in the long run.

As a result, it makes a lot of sense that people are fascinated by stories about AI, and that may be why a "criminally underrated masterpiece," as one viewer put it, is gaining a new audience. The two-season show "Pantheon" quietly launched on AMC's streaming platform, AMC+, specifically tackling AI as part of its main plotline. The series explores the intersection of human consciousness and technology, as characters are uploaded into a digital space.

Starring Paul Dano, Katie Chang, and Aaron Eckhart, who are supported by some other incredible actors like Michael Kelly, Scoot McNairy, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Vinod Chanda, and the late William Hurt, "Pantheon" has had a turbulent run. The first season aired as intended, then, despite being completed, the show was later scrapped for a tax write-down before Season 2 aired. Netflix revived it.

It has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, a 95% score from users, and on IMDb it has an 8.5-out-of-10 star rating with over 20,000 reviews to date. IMDb users laud it as a "hidden gem," a "challenging sci-fi cartoon," and claim "this show is on another level entirely." As an aside: It would be interesting to see how "Pantheon" ranks in a show-based version of NASA's most accurate sci-fi movies list, given all of the talk of AI's future potential. If you want to give it a watch, the show is available to stream on Netflix right now.