TikTok Sale Details Emerge, As Company Signs Agreement To Form U.S. Joint Venture

ByteDance's TikTok has signed a deal to divest its U.S. operations to a U.S. venture controlled by American investors, according to an internal memo seen by Axios, The Associated Press, and Reuters. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in the memo that the deal should close on January 22. Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX are named in the reports as three big investors in the TikTok U.S. venture (TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC), with a collective 45% stake (15% each). ByteDance will still hold 19.9% of the resulting company, while nearly 30.1% will be held by existing ByteDance investors. It's unclear who the remaining investors are.

TikTok U.S. will have a seven-member board of directors, six of which will be American. ByteDance will control the other seat. The new company will host the data of U.S. users on servers run by Oracle. The algorithm powering the new app will be retrained on U.S. user data to "ensure the content feed is free from outside manipulation." TikTok U.S. will also be responsible for content moderation on the platform.

While TikTok U.S. will handle user data, the new algorithm, content moderation, and software assurance, ByteDance will still handle the revenue. A portion of that will be shared with the U.S. venture, though figures have not leaked. Also, it's unclear how much money Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX are paying for their shares of TikTok U.S. The new company will be valued at around $14 billion, according to figures Vice President JD Vance mentioned in September.