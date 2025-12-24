Laptops Might Completely Change For The Worse In 2026 - Here's Why

Laptop memory configurations may change drastically starting next year. According to multiple reports, it sounds like we will likely begin seeing more laptops hitting the market that offer 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB or higher. The change is being driven by ongoing DRAM shortages caused by growing demand for AI, with some manufacturers even noting that they plan to use less memory in their mid-range models to help control the costs of those machines.

Dell and Lenovo are just two of the reported brands meant to be cutting back on offering higher memory amounts in their lower-cost computers, and while no exact numbers have been given yet, most believe that upgraded laptops with 16GB or more of RAM will increase in price. Even smartphone prices will rise due to the shortages caused by the demand for more AI.

TrendForce suggests that the ongoing surge in memory prices will continue through at least the first quarter of 2026, mirroring the higher prices we saw on some other technical components during the chip shortage that followed 2020. The estimates state that these prices will spike sharply in 2026, so it could become even harder to find a good mid-range laptop with enough memory to handle your daily tasks.