Laptops Might Completely Change For The Worse In 2026 - Here's Why
Laptop memory configurations may change drastically starting next year. According to multiple reports, it sounds like we will likely begin seeing more laptops hitting the market that offer 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB or higher. The change is being driven by ongoing DRAM shortages caused by growing demand for AI, with some manufacturers even noting that they plan to use less memory in their mid-range models to help control the costs of those machines.
Dell and Lenovo are just two of the reported brands meant to be cutting back on offering higher memory amounts in their lower-cost computers, and while no exact numbers have been given yet, most believe that upgraded laptops with 16GB or more of RAM will increase in price. Even smartphone prices will rise due to the shortages caused by the demand for more AI.
TrendForce suggests that the ongoing surge in memory prices will continue through at least the first quarter of 2026, mirroring the higher prices we saw on some other technical components during the chip shortage that followed 2020. The estimates state that these prices will spike sharply in 2026, so it could become even harder to find a good mid-range laptop with enough memory to handle your daily tasks.
8GB of RAM isn't a lot these days
While 8GB of RAM was the base standard for laptops a few years ago, as technology has developed and applications have expanded — not to mention all the new AI features that many devices come with — they have begun to require more memory to run adequately. Even standard browsers like Google Chrome can eat through large amounts of RAM, which makes 8GB of memory a small pool to pull from for the important resources your computer needs to operate smoothly.
There have often been arguments in the past that 8GB of RAM is not nearly enough for computers these days, with some companies like Apple even moving to offer 16GB of RAM as the standard for its lower-end MacBook Airs just in the past year or two. While higher memory tiers were previously available as an add-on, the late-2024 and 2025 versions of Apple's laptops offered them as the base amount to help fuel intensive daily tasks that chew through the memory.
While we don't have any real idea exactly how high the prices for RAM might extend as the shortage continues, it is very likely that you'll see an exponential increase in prices when looking at entry-level laptops with 8GB of RAM, and mid- to high-range options that offer 16GB or more.