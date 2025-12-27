You Can Plug A USB-C Cable Into A Regular USB Port With This $8 Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many newer devices come with a single USB-C port, which is primarily used for charging and data transfers. Devices like tablets, phones, and the Steam Deck are great examples of this. If you need to connect them to a standard USB Type-A port, like on a computer, or in a vehicle, you can use a USB-A to USB-C cable. But, if you only have a USB-C to USB-C cable, you can use a USB adapter, like the Basesailor USB to USB-C Adapter, which is pretty cheap at only $8. It has a 4.6 rating with over 115,000 reviews, and it comes in a three-pack, so you get multiple adapters.

It has a USB-A male connector to plug into a regular USB Type-A port on one side, and a USB-C female port on the other, allowing you to plug in a USB-C cable. The Basesailor adapter is a quick and easy way to connect your devices without having to buy new cables.

You should note, however, that the USB ports you plug into will matter, especially for charging times and transfer speeds. USB-C ports are fundamentally different because they offer much faster transfer speeds for data and higher power delivery for electricity compared to older USB Type-A ports. Plugging in an adapter like the Basesailor will work fine, but it will limit data transfers and charging speeds to whatever standard the USB Type-A port is.