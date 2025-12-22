The Most Common Mistakes People Make With Holiday Tech Gifts

Gift-giving can be just as fun for the person giving the gift as it is for the one receiving it. It brings joy to see someone unwrap a gift during the holiday season and smile from ear to ear, knowing it's something they really wanted or could actually use. But when it comes to tech gifts, there are some common mistakes people often make.

Compatibility is a big one. While many areas of the industry, from charging power standards to smart home products, are working to ensure interoperability among products from different brands so everything works cohesively together, there are still products that are limited to a specific brand or ecosystem. Think an Apple Watch, for example, that exclusively works with iPhones, or an Amazon Echo speaker that won't work with Google Home products.

You also need to keep in mind the type or model of phone or other devices a person uses, which might inform what types of products they want, not just what's compatible. Also consider their tech-savviness when it comes to something that requires complex setup or installation.