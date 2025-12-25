The Boys: 5 Differences Between The Prime Video Series And The Comics That We Can't Ignore

Even as one of the most vulgar, dark, and hilariously brutal shows on television, "The Boys" quickly dominated Prime Video after its 2019 debut. Giving the superhero genre the middle finger, the show was helmed by "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke and adapted from the unfiltered, highly offensive comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Initially published in 2012, it introduced us to a world not unlike our own, where superheroes exist and, much to our disappointment, are composed of vain, despicable, and often psychotic individuals. This is the main focus of a team that calls itself The Boys, an off-the-books CIA squad that does everything it can to blow the bleedin' door off the conspiracy wrapped in a superhero cape.

Now in its fourth season, the show has done an exceptional job of bringing Ennis' often unbelievably vulgar world to life, with much of the credit going to the supe-hating antihero, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and his sworn star-spangled enemy, Homelander (Antony Starr, who appeared in the overlooked horror film "Cobweb"), who is this world's unhinged answer to Superman. Even with all the violence and R-rated carnage that unfold in this superhero show, there are a handful of story beats from the original comic book that didn't make the cut. Having compiled just such a collection, here are five plot points in particular that were too big to ignore.