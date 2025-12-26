Robert Downey Jr. Rejected An Oscar-Winning Sci-Fi Movie After Iron Man

Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity" is not only one of the sci-fi movies Neil deGrasse Tyson approves of, but also a massive success with general audiences. It had seven Oscar wins out of 10 nominations, including Best Director, Cinematography, and Visual Effects, and nearly $725 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). The movie tells the story of two astronauts who are hit by debris while on a mission, and they must find a way to survive and return to Earth. Sandra Bullock (Ryan Stone) and George Clooney (Matt Kowalski) are the stars of the film. But initially, Cuarón had a different duo in mind for his movie.

Robert Downey Jr. was originally invited to star in "Gravity" with Angelina Jolie. While "Gravity" premiered on August 28, 2013, Cuarón shot the movie in 2011. Around the same time, Marvel was filming "The Avengers," Marvel Cinematic Universe's first big crossover movie. Robert Downey Jr. had a major role in it after becoming the image of the still-young MCU in "Iron Man" (2008), the film that kick-started Marvel's universe, with RDJ's performance being a key element of that success. The sequel, "Iron Man 2," premiered in 2010, a year before the production of "Gravity" started.

The actor would have had to juggle both Cuarón's movie and the first "Avengers" adventure if all parties had agreed to him filming both at the same time. But the conflicting schedule wasn't the main reason Downey Jr. passed on playing Matt Kowalski. The actor explained in an interview for The Howard Stern Show, years after the "Gravity" release, that the issue was the constraints of filming the space movie the way Cuarón envisioned it.