Robert Downey Jr. Agreed To Star In Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Under One Condition

When Marvel announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers to the MCU, some of the faithful Avengers' fans were probably not surprised. Rumors already said RDJ and the Russos would eventually return for the final two "Avengers" projects in the "Multiverse Saga." The only surprise was the role change for the beloved MCU actor. Instead of playing Iron Man, RDJ would play Doctor Doom, a famous villain the MCU had never seen. Iron Man died at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, more than a decade after the first "Iron Man" success that kickstarted the MCU. Despite the seemingly permanent death, MCU fans expected Marvel to find a way to resurrect Tony Stark and bring him back to the fold, especially considering that Marvel introduced the multiverse in the MCU story, a trick that allows the studio to do whatever it wants. Marvel fans also expected RDJ's return to be a closely guarded secret. After all, the actor denied more than once that he would reprise his iconic Iron Man role.

As for the Russo brothers, their return seemed logical given their previously confirmed interest in the "Avengers: Secret Wars" storyline. An unexpected off-screen event, coupled with the worse-than-expected MCU box-office performance in recent years, forced Marvel to rethink the end of the "Multiverse Saga." Initially, Kang (Jonathan Majors) was supposed to be the main villain of the upcoming "Avengers" movies. "Doomsday" was known as "The Kang Dynasty" until last year. But Majors was fired following his legal troubles.

It turns out that Robert Downey Jr. is responsible for the Russo brothers' return to the MCU. A source familiar with his lucrative deal with Marvel informed Variety in July 2024 that "[the Russos] were the only ones he would work with."