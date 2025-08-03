2 Mysteries Surrounding Doctor Doom's Appearance In The Fantastic Four Have Been Solved

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is now playing in theaters, and it's another step in the right direction for Marvel Studios. Unlike the Fox movies that preceded the MCU, Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot delivers a story befitting the superhero team. As of this writing, the film's Rotten Tomatoes score is hovering around 90%, while the global box office take is just shy of $250 million.

"First Steps" works very well as a standalone superhero movie. You don't have to be an MCU obsessive to understand what's happening. It helps that this Fantastic Four story takes place in a separate universe: Earth-828. That's not a spoiler, as Marvel has confirmed this First Family hails from a different reality than Earth-616, which is home to our beloved Avengers.

But "First Steps" is part of the MCU, so it has to establish some connections. After all, the Fantastic Four ship popped up in the MCU at the end of "Thunderbolts*" earlier this year. "The Fantastic Four" follows up on that with a shocking mid-credits scene featuring none other than Doctor Doom. Most fans expected this cameo, considering that "First Steps" is one of the last MCU movies prior to "Avengers: Doomsday."

As exciting as the credits scene might have been, we were left with two important questions about Doctor Doom. Thankfully, we have answers to both of them. This is where I warn you about major spoilers below, as they might concern "Doomsday," which won't hit theaters until December 18, 2026.