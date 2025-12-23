Google Pixel Buds 2a Review: Comfortable And Capable, At A Great Price

The Pixel Buds 2a sport a compact, lightweight design that I really like. Both the earbuds themselves and the charging case that they live in are smaller than the majority of other wireless earbuds out there — and it makes a difference. Google offers two color options: Hazel and Iris. I tested the Hazel version, which has a more subtle, understated look compared to the purple Iris model.

For what you're paying, build quality holds up well. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for water and sweat resistance, and the charging case gets IPX4 splash protection. Workouts and light rain? No problem. Swimming? Leave them at home. The case itself is very light which makes them easier to carry around in your pocket. They're about as small and light as Apple's AirPods, which is a good thing.

One standout feature is the replaceable battery in the charging case. You can swap it yourself by removing two small screws in the well of the charging case — a sustainability-focused design choice you rarely see in this category. The case has a USB-C port on the bottom for charging.

The earbuds themselves have touch sensor on each bud for controls, and while I usually prefer stem controls for wireless earbuds, the controls in the Pixel Buds 2a worked well. They're sensitive enough to not force you to push them deep into your ears, and they rarely mistriggered. The controls are relatively intuitive too, but it's worth noting that you can't control volume from the earbuds, which is a little disappointing, as it means you'll have to pull your phone out.