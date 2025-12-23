Google Pixel Buds 2a Review: Comfortable And Capable, At A Great Price
The original Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds had a lot to offer, but they were missing some notable features — like noise cancellation. Now, Google is back with a redo in the form of the Pixel Buds 2a, which run on Google's Tensor A1 chip, adding new features to the buds, including ANC.
The Pixel Buds 2a are clearly built for Android users who want tight integration with Google's ecosystem. But they also face tough competition from the likes of Anker's Soundcore, OnePlus, and Nothing. Are they worth the cash? After using these earbuds for a while, I can say that they punch well above their price point, though some compromises might matter more to you than others.
Design
The Pixel Buds 2a sport a compact, lightweight design that I really like. Both the earbuds themselves and the charging case that they live in are smaller than the majority of other wireless earbuds out there — and it makes a difference. Google offers two color options: Hazel and Iris. I tested the Hazel version, which has a more subtle, understated look compared to the purple Iris model.
For what you're paying, build quality holds up well. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for water and sweat resistance, and the charging case gets IPX4 splash protection. Workouts and light rain? No problem. Swimming? Leave them at home. The case itself is very light which makes them easier to carry around in your pocket. They're about as small and light as Apple's AirPods, which is a good thing.
One standout feature is the replaceable battery in the charging case. You can swap it yourself by removing two small screws in the well of the charging case — a sustainability-focused design choice you rarely see in this category. The case has a USB-C port on the bottom for charging.
The earbuds themselves have touch sensor on each bud for controls, and while I usually prefer stem controls for wireless earbuds, the controls in the Pixel Buds 2a worked well. They're sensitive enough to not force you to push them deep into your ears, and they rarely mistriggered. The controls are relatively intuitive too, but it's worth noting that you can't control volume from the earbuds, which is a little disappointing, as it means you'll have to pull your phone out.
Comfort
The super small build impacts comfort, in a good way. The Pixel Buds 2a fit great, even through longer listening sessions. I usually find that stem-style earbuds stay in place better and fit more comfortably but the Pixel Buds 2a are seemingly the exception to that rule. They remained secure and comfortable throughout the day.
Google includes four ear tip sizes in the box. The medium size, which is the default, worked well for me, but it's worth experimenting to nail down the best fit and seal for your ears. The twist-to-adjust stabilizer helps lock the buds in place. The shallow nozzle design means the earbuds don't need to sit as deep in your ear canal, but despite that shallower fit, I found they stayed put during movement.
Features and noise cancellation
The Tensor A1 chip inside the Pixel Buds 2a powers some smart features, but the earbuds are missing others that can be found on the more expensive Pixel Buds Pro 2. You will get integration with Gemini and noise cancellation, but no adaptive audio, like on the more expensive earbuds. Thankfully, the buds do still have Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint connectivity, letting you switch between up to two devices — useful if you bounce between your phone and laptop throughout the day.
For the price, noise cancellation performance is good, though it won't compete with more expensive options. Constant low-frequency sounds like office HVAC, train rumble, and airplane cabin noise get handled pretty well. Premium earbuds with extra microphones and more sophisticated processing still have an advantage, but at $129, the ANC here delivers more than you'd expect. That's true of the transparency mode too, which is better than the vast majority of even more expensive earbuds. It was relatively natural overall, and I had no problems using it for conversations or to hear ambient noise.
The earbuds pair easily with an Android phone — hold the earbuds near your Android phone and it detects them automatically. They work with the Pixel Buds app, which includes an adjustable five-band EQ for dialing in your preferred sound. The app experience is straightforward and gets the job done, though you'll get the deepest integration when pairing with Pixel phones specifically.
Battery
Battery life on the Pixel Buds 2a is respectable, but not exceptional. With ANC on, you'll get 7 hours from the earbuds and up to 20 hours total including the case. Turn ANC off, and you get up to 10 hours from the buds and 27 hours with the case. That's plenty for most people — enough to power through a workday or cross-country flight without worrying.
Charging via USB-C is reasonably fast. Five minutes of charging gets you about an hour of listening with ANC enabled. The real letdown here is no wireless charging. At $129, I would have expected it, and plenty of competitors at similar prices include it. If dropping your case on a charging pad is part of your routine, you'll need to look at other options.
Sound
The Pixel Buds 2a use custom 11mm dynamic drivers that produce a balanced, relatively neutral sound signature. Hi-res audio codecs aren't supported -– you'll get SBC and AAC -– so audiophiles chasing maximum fidelity should look at pricier alternatives. For most people, though, the audio quality here is actually enjoyable.
The tuning focuses on a clean midrange with relatively controlled bass that works across genres. I appreciate that Google didn't chase the overly boosted bass that plagues so many budget earbuds. The low end has presence and punch without drowning everything else, though the deepest sub-bass doesn't hit with the same power you'd get from more expensive options.
Mids are well-tuned, with vocals sitting clearly in the mix. Highs deliver decent crispness and detail, though they're not the most exciting I've encountered. The overall sound won't blow away critical listeners, but it's still impressive for this price.
Conclusions
The Pixel Buds 2a make a strong case for themselves at $129. You get effective ANC, excellent comfort, and deep integration with Android and Google's ecosystem, at a price that undercuts premium alternatives.
There are compromises, though, like no wireless charging, no on-bud volume controls, and lower-quality Bluetooth codec support compared to premium options. These trade-offs make sense at this price (except wireless charging), but they're worth considering.
The competition
Google's own Pixel Buds Pro 2 remain the premium pick within the ecosystem, offering wireless charging, swipe-based volume controls on the buds, an extra microphone per earbud for better ANC, and more. They sound better overall, too. You're paying more, but the feature set justifies it if you want a premium experience from your wireless earbuds.
The Nothing Ear 3 earbuds compete in the midrange at a higher price than the Pixel Buds 2a. That said, the Pixel Buds 2a deliver better transparency mode performance while matching or beating Nothing's ANC in everyday situations. The Soundcore Liberty 5 offer a slightly more complete package with better noise cancellation, though they lack the deep Android integration that makes the Pixel Buds 2a appealing and also forgo wireless charging.
Should I buy the Google Pixel Buds 2a?
Yes, if you want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that integrate seamlessly with the Google ecosystem.