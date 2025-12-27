Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Her Ambitious 2016 Sci-Fi Misfire

"Passengers" (2016), starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, was a box office success that grossed over $300 million on a budget of about $110 million (via Box Office Mojo). However, it was a divisive film; the critics' reviews were nothing short of unforgiving, and the film currently has a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes. User reviews are more positive, with 63% positive reviews from over 50,000, which isn't bad, but everyone agrees on one thing: the plot needed more suspense, particularly by adding a twist. It could have been a shocking one, but we learn it very early on instead.

In an interview with Vogue, Lawrence said, "I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't spot it." She suggested the plot could have been more exciting. "I thought the script was beautiful–it was this tainted, complicated love story." She also says she's not ashamed of the film, but wishes she'd given the script more thought. In another interview with The New York Times, Lawrence shared that perhaps she regrets the film more than she lets on. She said Adele — yes, the singer — said she should not star in it because "space movies are the new vampire movies."

Years after "Passengers," Jennifer Lawrence felt like her acting hadn't been the best since that film. She told Vanity Fair in 2021 that because she had appeared in so many movies, everybody was sick of her. "It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'" Regardless of her feelings, "Passengers" is still hit or miss. You either love it or love to hate it.